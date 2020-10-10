Whitehorse man charged after children allegedly assaulted

A Whitehorse man is facing charges after five children over which he had in a position of authority were allegedly assaulted. (File photo)

A Whitehorse man is facing charges after five children over which he had in a position of authority were allegedly assaulted.

Police began an investigation in February after receiving reports from concerned parents who had “had observed suspicious behaviour by an adult who was in a position of authority over several Whitehorse youths,” Yukon RCMP said in a press release Oct. 7.

Geoff Muldoon, 43, was arrested on Sept. 18 and charged with five counts of assault.

Yukon RCMP spokesperson Kalah Klassen said in an email that police would not be confirming Muldoon’s “employment or extra-curricular activities at this time … out of respect to the victims, their families and their wish for privacy.”

She did confirm, however, that police “do not believe that there is the risk for more victims based on our investigation and canvass of all involved parties.”

Muldoon is scheduled to make his first court appearance later this month.

