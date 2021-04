The 43-year-old was charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

The man was arrested in Whitehorse by the Yukon RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Investigator on March 30.

He was charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography.

