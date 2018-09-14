THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO RCMP were on the scene in blast suits investigating the victim’s residence in Port Alice on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Whitehorse man arrested in B.C. mail bomb explosion that injured 2

A 73 year old resident of Whitehorse, Yukon, was arrested on September 13th and remains in custody.

Police say one man has been arrested by Whitehorse RCMP in connection to a targeted mail bomb incident in Port Alice earlier this week.

Mounties said in an update Friday that a 73-year-old man had been arrested in the area Thursday night and remains in custody.

RELATED: Two Port Alice residents injured from exploding package

Roger Nepper, a long-time Port Alice local in his 60s and retired from the town’s pulp mill Neucel Specialty Cellulose, was rushed to a hospital Sept. 11 in Nanaimo after sustaining serious, but non-life threatening injuries from an exploding mail package. Nepper’s wife, Shirley Bowick, received minor burns from the incident.

This file remains under investigation.

