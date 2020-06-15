A Canada Day cake is cut and handed out to people at Shipyards Park in Whitehorse on July 1, 2018. The legion announced in a June 8 press release that all in-person celebrations for Canada Day 2020 are cancelled, but that a virtual celebration will be held. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Whitehorse Legion’s Canada Day celebration goes virtual

The Whitehorse branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is adapting its Canada Day celebrations to reflect the reality of life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legion announced in a June 8 press release that all in-person celebrations are cancelled. This includes the Canada Day Parade as well as the party that typically features live performances from Yukon talent.

This year’s Canada Day celebrations will be moving to a virtual space and will include performances as well as a video of people sharing a Canada Day greeting.

The legion will stream the video on its Facebook page and is working with Northwestel to broadcast the video on television. No time has been announced yet.

The legion asked people to submit videos to be included in the Canada Day greeting video. The organization wants to see people waving the Canadian flag and doing various “Yukon activities” like fishing, camping or just being outdoors and enjoying nature.

Contact Gord Fortin at gord.fortin@yukon-news.com

