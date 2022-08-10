The sister cities sign is seen along the North Klondike Highway in Whitehorse. The City of Whitehorse and Association franco-yukonnaise are hosting a celebration for the 22nd anniversary of the Whitehorse-Lancieux sister city connection at NorthLight Innovation on Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The sister cities sign is seen along the North Klondike Highway in Whitehorse. The City of Whitehorse and Association franco-yukonnaise are hosting a celebration for the 22nd anniversary of the Whitehorse-Lancieux sister city connection at NorthLight Innovation on Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Whitehorse-Lancieux anniversary celebration planned for Aug. 10

Whitehorse-Lancieux anniversary will be marked with speeches and music

The City of Whitehorse and Association franco-yukonnaise (AFY) will mark the 22nd anniversary of Whitehorse’s sister city relationship with Lancieux, France with a public celebration on Aug. 10.

The event is set to get underway at 5 p.m. at NorthLight Innovation, beginning with speeches and refreshments at 5 p.m., followed by live music at 5:45 p.m.

“We are so excited to celebrate our sister city relationship with Lancieux,” Mayor Laura Cabott said. “Whitehorse’s Francophone community continues to grow and contribute to the city’s rich cultural makeup. These types of relationships are so important to promoting economic, educational, and cultural exchanges and none of it would be possible without the work of volunteers in Yukon and France who help it thrive.”

Lancieux and Whitehorse share a history in that poet Robert Service made a home in the two communities at different points in his life with each serving as poetic inspiration for his work.

“What an honour to celebrate today the relationship between the two sister cities, Lancieux and Whitehorse,” AFY president Lorraine Taillefer said. “Two cities the poet Robert W. Service called home and inspired his writing. Thank you so much to the City of Whitehorse for its annual collaboration and for celebrating with us this important event.”

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Safe at Home Society calling for landlord registry, tenants association, eviction ban
Next story
Whitehorse’s Canada Games Centre evacuated

Just Posted

Firetrucks could be seen outside the Canada Games Centre on Wednesday Aug. 10. (Jim Elliot/ Yukon News)
Whitehorse’s Canada Games Centre evacuated

Burgers are served up during the Safe At Home community barbecue in Rotary Park Aug. 9, 2022. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Safe at Home Society calling for landlord registry, tenants association, eviction ban

On Aug. 5 at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre, members of the late Tootsie Jimmy-Charlie’s family and representatives of the Yukon RCMP fielded questions following the RCMP’s formal apology for a sub-par investigation into Jimmy-Charlie’s death in 1967. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
Yukon RCMP apologize for sub-par investigation into Indigenous woman’s 1967 death

Some of the projects sharing in $150,000 to go towards efforts to reduce violence against Yukon First Nations women are new camps allowing for the building of community and the sharing of knowledge. (Caleb Woods/Unsplash Photo)
Yukon First Nations programs funded to prevent violence against women