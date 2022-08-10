Whitehorse-Lancieux anniversary celebration planned for Aug. 10

The sister cities sign is seen along the North Klondike Highway in Whitehorse. The City of Whitehorse and Association franco-yukonnaise are hosting a celebration for the 22nd anniversary of the Whitehorse-Lancieux sister city connection at NorthLight Innovation on Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The City of Whitehorse and Association franco-yukonnaise (AFY) will mark the 22nd anniversary of Whitehorse’s sister city relationship with Lancieux, France with a public celebration on Aug. 10.

The event is set to get underway at 5 p.m. at NorthLight Innovation, beginning with speeches and refreshments at 5 p.m., followed by live music at 5:45 p.m.

“We are so excited to celebrate our sister city relationship with Lancieux,” Mayor Laura Cabott said. “Whitehorse’s Francophone community continues to grow and contribute to the city’s rich cultural makeup. These types of relationships are so important to promoting economic, educational, and cultural exchanges and none of it would be possible without the work of volunteers in Yukon and France who help it thrive.”

Lancieux and Whitehorse share a history in that poet Robert Service made a home in the two communities at different points in his life with each serving as poetic inspiration for his work.

“What an honour to celebrate today the relationship between the two sister cities, Lancieux and Whitehorse,” AFY president Lorraine Taillefer said. “Two cities the poet Robert W. Service called home and inspired his writing. Thank you so much to the City of Whitehorse for its annual collaboration and for celebrating with us this important event.”

