Whitehorse hospital mental wellness unit under construction as donations roll in

Work is well underway on the new 12-bed mental wellness unit for Whitehorse General Hospital as fundraising to help pay for it continues.

The latest contribution in support of the Yukon Hospital Foundation’s Building Better Together campaign comes from Alkan Air. The air carrier is furnishing $40,000 per year for the next five years. The total goal of the hospital foundation’s fundraising campaign is $2 million.

Alkan Air is sponsoring the grand ball of the Northwestel Festival of Trees, set to be held Dec. 2 at the Yukon Convention Centre, capping off 10 days of fundraising events. This is the fundraising festival’s 20th anniversary.

“It speaks volumes about the level of commitment of individuals and corporations in this territory, that we continue to have the Festival of Trees and continue to raise money to enhance healthcare in Yukon,” said Alkan Air CEO Wendy Tayler.

Tayler highlighted the past projects the fundraising had benefitted including the purchase of CT Scanning, surgical and mammography equipment. She also spoke about the mental wellness unit that is under construction.

Northwestel also recently announced its plan to put $450,000 into the Building Better Together campaign over the next five years.

The funding from Alkan Air was announced in the hospital cafeteria as construction crews worked outside and on the floor above the hospital’s emergency department to construct the mental wellness unit. The unit is a large undertaking that will change the shape of Whitehorse General Hospital, with part of it in a cantilevered structure jutting out from the second floor above the entrance to the hospital’s emergency room. The entrance to the emergency room is currently closed due to construction but it is still accessible through the hospital’s main entrance.

Tours of the part of the unit that has been constructed were offered. Hospital projects director Karen Girling was on hand to explain some of the benefits that the expanded mental wellness unit will bring. Once complete, the unit will have 12 beds, up from five in the hospital’s existing secure medical unit. It will also have three secure seclusion rooms, one more than the previous unit. Girling said these are short-term treatment spaces and are not used for housing patients.

Girling described the existing unit as an acute care space without common areas. That meant patients spent most of their time in their rooms.

“Some of the advances of this unit versus what we currently have are things like we have common space. So people can come out of the room, sitting in a dining room environment, have their meals, talk to each other, do games, read books, all that type of stuff,” Girling said

The unit will also have a secure outdoor area, allowing patients to enjoy the outdoors or smoke without having to leave the unit to go to the smoking area at the hospital’s front entrance. An exercise space and a room with a bathtub have also been designed in. Each of the patient rooms has its own washroom and desk.

Girling highlighted the healing room built into the design of the unit which will allow services to be brought to the unit rather than having to take patients out.

“So this all supports continuing people’s regular daily activities as much as they can within that space,” Girling said.

“That’s a real advancement in the fact that the more that you can maintain your activities, even while you’re receiving care, it helps it much easier to transition back out into your home environment or a community based service or things like that.”

Girling described the service offered by the new mental health unit as a “stabilization program,” with stays of no more than 30 days. She said that in some cases patients with specific needs will still have to be sent out of the territory for more care.

The mental wellness unit is planned for completion in July 2024.

