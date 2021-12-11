Whitehorse City Hall at its Steele Street entrance. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

Whitehorse City Hall at its Steele Street entrance. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

Whitehorse hiring a new city manager

For the City of Whitehorse, the new year will bring the hiring of a new city manager.

Current city manager Linda Rapp is slated to retire at the end of the year, though she has been on pre-retirement leave since the spring.

As it was noted in an earlier staff report to Whitehorse city council, Jeff O’Farrell, the city’s director of community services, has been serving as acting manager and will continue in the role until Dec. 31.

After that it’s anticipated O’Farrell will take on the title of interim city manager until the city has hired for the position. Council still has to vote on third reading of the bylaw for O’Farrell to take on the interim role with third reading coming forward Dec. 13.

Lindsay Schneider, the city’s director of corporate human resources, said the city is currently working on setting out the process for the hiring of a new city manager. Efforts for the hiring will begin in early 2022.

“It’s slated for the new year,” she said in a Dec. 9 interview.

It’s anticipated that while city officials will be involved with the process throughout, an outside firm will assist with the hiring.

While it’s not clear exactly how long the hiring process will take, Schneider said in the past it’s taken about six months to hire for the city’s top management position.

