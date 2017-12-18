Whitehorse groups get cash to help victims of violence find housing

‘It’s all the things surrounding finding a shelter as soon as possible’

Blood Ties Four Directions executive director Patricia Bacon speaks at a city council meeting on Dec. 4, 2017. Blood Ties is one of four groups that will receieve funding to help victims of violence gain and maintain affordable housing. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

A rental subsidy program designed to help victims of violence gain and maintain affordable housing has been expanded to include more than just rent.

Last week the Yukon and federal governments announced a total of $40,000 in funding for four Whitehorse organizations between now and October 2018.

The Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition, Victoria Faulkner Women’s Centre, Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Society of Yukon and Blood Ties Four Directions are each getting $10,000 to spend on helping clients who are either trying to escape violent situations or have already escaped, said Marc Boucher, director of community partnering and lending with the Yukon Housing Corporation.

The money comes as part of an agreement the Yukon Housing Corporation signed with the federal government in 2016. Only one NGO signed up last year. Originally the program was just meant to subsidize rent, Boucher said.

This year organizations can also fund other needs like paying to have locks changed or covering emergency short-term housing stays.

“It’s all the things surrounding finding a shelter as soon as possible,” Boucher said.

It will be up to the various organizations to decide who qualifies for the money and how much they get, he said.

Contact Ashley Joannou at ashleyj@yukon-news.com