A woman enters the COVID-19 vaccination centre in Whitehorse on Feb. 1. Vaccinations for the general public are expected to begin March 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

A woman enters the COVID-19 vaccination centre in Whitehorse on Feb. 1. Vaccinations for the general public are expected to begin March 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Whitehorse general clinic set to open March 1 for vaccine distribution

The general clinic for all Whitehorse residents 18 and over to get their Moderna COVID-19 vaccines has been scheduled for March 1.

The new date was announced Feb. 18 following news that the federal government plans to deliver the Yukon’s full dose allotment on Feb. 28. If everything goes according to plan the 16,100 doses will arrive before the end of February and allow the general clinic to open at the beginning of next month.

“If the vaccines arrive on schedule, which we assume they will, we will be able to open up the Whitehorse clinic to all eligible Yukoners,” said Premier Sandy Silver. “We’ve been waiting a long time to get to this stage and I know that getting immunized will come as a relief for many.”

Silver said the Yukon government worked hard at “reminding of the Prime Minister’s commitment, which was to prioritize rural and Indigenous and remote communities.”

“At the end of the day, Ottawa agreed that that was a commitment and you’re seeing the results of that,” he said.

While the community clinics have accepted some walk-in appointments, Silver made it clear that people must book online or by telephone when it comes to the general clinic.

Yukoners were able to book spots at the clinic online following the announcement, but the website was unable to keep up with the demand. Most people visiting the website received a page that said “invalid link” while others made it through to booking and were eventually told their spot had filled up.

A lucky few, particularly those who accessed the website as soon as it went live, said they were able to complete the booking process in around 10 minutes. Phone calls were similarly inundated, with workers on that end also unable to access the booking website.

Yukon Health and Social Services said the issue was an IT problem due to increased traffic and being worked on.

So far 10,627 people have received their first dose of the vaccine. More than 917 people have received their second dose.

As many Whitehorse residents begin booking their first shots this week, the mobile vaccination teams will travel to Old Crow on Feb. 18 and then to Watson Lake and Beaver Creek next week to deliver second shots.

Community residents are also asked to book appointments online in advance.

Dr. Brendan Hanley also addressed the two positive cases of COVID-19 that have been identified in the community, Hanley said case 71 was a person working on an Outside jobsite who contracted the virus. The individual flew from Vancouver to Whitehorse and began isolating, but unwittingly passed the virus along to a household member, case 72.

Both individuals are now recovering safely at home.

“It was disappointing, as it always is, to hear we knew that more cases were potentially on the horizon and we were well prepared,” Hanley said. “These two new cases should not bring alarm bells, but they do remind us that we should always act as if someone around us could have COVID. Think about your own routines and behaviors and where you might be vulnerable to exposure. Choose a bubble and stick to it. Don’t take risks by skimping on the safe six plus one.”

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

CoronavirusYukon government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A celebrity take on northern wildlife
Next story
RCMP arrest Saskatchewan murder suspect

Just Posted

Cars pass a speed limit sign on Second Avenue in Whitehorse on April 21, 2020. At Whitehorse city council’s Feb. 15 meeting, members were presented with a report detailing plans that could potentially see speed limits reduced from 50 km/hr to 40 km/hr along Second and Fourth avenues and 30 km/hr on all other downtown streets. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Speed limit changes expected in spring

30 and 40 km/hr speed limit will be proposed downtown

The Yukon government has filed a $17.3-million lawsuit against a construction company and insurance company for failing to complete a new arena in Carmacks. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon government suing company over unfinished Carmacks arena

The Carmacks arena project will be retendered next month, Yukon government says

A woman enters the COVID-19 vaccination centre in Whitehorse on Feb. 1. Vaccinations for the general public are expected to begin March 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Whitehorse general clinic set to open March 1 for vaccine distribution

The general clinic for all Whitehorse residents 18 and over to get… Continue reading

adsf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Feb. 19, 2021

Liard First Nation signage in Watson Lake on June 26, 2020. Members of Liard First Nation will have new opportunities for heavy equipment operator training under a new agreement from the Yukon Resource Gateway Program. (Jackie Hong/Yukon News file)
Resource Gateway project will include training for Liard First Nation members

Training began last week for eight students at Yukon University and the Silvertip Mine.

(Submitted)
History Hunter: Kwanlin Dün — a book of history, hardship and hope

Dǎ Kwǎndur Ghày Ghàkwadîndur: Our Story in Our Words is published by… Continue reading

(File photo)
RCMP arrest Saskatchewan murder suspect

Yukon RCMP have arrested a man suspected of attempted murder from outside… Continue reading

A Faro volunteer fire department truck in 2008. In a virtual press conference on Feb. 15, Yukon MP Larry Bagnell, territorial Community Services Minister John Streicker and Faro Mayor Leonard Fabor announced the Town of Faro will have a new public works and fire hall building in 2022. (Genesee Keevil/Yukon News file)
Fire hall, public works building will be built in Faro

Wildstone Construction Ltd. awarded contract

A train on the White Pass and Yukon Route cuts through the mountains as it approaches Fraser, B.C., on May 19, 2019. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)
Summer season for Chilkoot Trail and White Pass railway uncertain

Regulations banning cruises in Canadian waters “puts the season in serious doubt”

John Howard Society parking at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre on Feb. 15. The Council of Yukon First Nations and the John Howard Society have signed a partnership. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
CYFN and John Howard Society to collaborate on services

The two organizations entered a formal partnership on Feb. 9

Premier Sandy Silver speaks at a press conference in Whitehorse on March 16, 2020. Silver wouldn’t confirm on Feb. 11 whether the party was planning on calling a spring election. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Premier won’t confirm or deny possibility of a spring election

Elections Yukon says they are prepared to run a COVID-19-safe operation

Paddlers start the 2019 Yukon River Quest from Rotary Park in Whitehorse on June 26, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon River Quest registration set to open

Registration for the 2021 Yukon River Quest will open on Feb. 14,… Continue reading

A city council meeting in Whitehorse on Feb. 8. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Addressing city council in new ways

Call-in or write-in options now provided to delegates

Most Read