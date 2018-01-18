Whitehorse fuel delivery company fined $1,100 for Rancheria crash

The Crown stayed two other charges against the company related to the Aug. 7, 2017, crash

A fuel tanker truck lays on its side after going off the Alaska Highway near Teslin Aug. 8. (Handout/Yukon RCMP)

A Whitehorse bulk-fuel delivery company has been fined $1,100 for its role in a tanker truck crash on the Alaska Highway near Rancheria last August that spilled thousands of litres of fuel onto the roadway, shutting down the area for more than 24 hours.

Pacesetter Petroleum Ltd. pleaded guilty Jan. 9 to two charges under the Commercial Vehicle Drivers Hours of Service Regulations — one count of allowing a driver to enter inaccurate information into a daily log of hours driven, for which it was fined $700, and one count of allowing a driver to drive for more than 15 consecutive hours without taking an eight-hour break, for which it was fined $400.

The company will also have to pay an additional $165 in victim surcharges.

The Crown stayed two other charges against the company related to the crash that spilled more than 56,000 litres of gas on the Alaska Highway.

Driver Larry Chichak had pleaded guilty to the same charges and was fined the same amount in December 2017.

This is the second time in less than six months that Pacesetter Petroleum has been in court. In October 2017, it pleaded guilty to charges related to a June 2017 tanker rollover at the intersection of the Alaska and North Klondike highways.

