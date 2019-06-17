Whitehorse fire chief fired

Mike Dine, who was hired in June 2018, was fired by the city on June 14.

Michael Dine, fire chief for the City of Whitehorse, poses for a photo at the Two Mile Hill firehall on June 28, 2018, shortly after starting his new position. Dine was fired from his position on June 14. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

City of Whitehorse officials have fired fire chief Mike Dine.

“Chief Dine was released on probation by the City Manager on Friday afternoon. Deputy Chief Chris Green is the acting Fire Chief until a replacement can be found. As this is an HR matter, I cannot share any further details,” city spokesman Myles Dolphin said in a statement June 17.

Dine was hired in June 2018 with the probation period for the job being a full year.

As noted in previous editions of the Yukon News, Dine brought with him two decades of experience as deputy fire chief on Pender Island, B.C., where he had started his career as a volunteer firefighter before moving into a full-time role with the department.

When he came to Whitehorse, he said he was drawn to the Yukon, partly because of the romance of the North. He also said Whitehorse is not only a city, but a community. He said he liked the local department as he was looking specifically to work with one that had a solid reputation.

When he looked at it he said he found Whitehorse had a high level of technical ability, and an extensive pool of talent.

Dine had replaced former fire chief Kevin Lyslo, who resigned in 2017.

Green had also filled in as acting fire chief following Lyslo’s resignation.

More to come.

