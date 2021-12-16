Hidden Valley School. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

Hidden Valley School. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

Whitehorse ex-education assistant denies abusing students in court response

William Auclair-Bellemare faces a slew of sexual misconduct allegations

The former Hidden Valley Elementary education assistant accused of sexual interference is denying some of civil allegations against him.

William Auclair-Bellemare is facing two civil lawsuits filed by guardians of Hidden Valley children, in addition to criminal charges.

Auclair-Bellemare filed a brief handwritten statement on Dec. 13, denying allegations in the second lawsuit.

The suit, filed in October, alleges sexual mistreatment of students by Auclair-Bellemare. It claims the anonymous plaintiff was sexually abused by Auclair-Bellemare in the 2015, 2016 and 2017 school years.

The October suit also names the Yukon government and the Attorney General of Canada as defendants alleging negligence of Yukon government staff and failure on the RCMP’s part to reasonably investigate sexual assault and sexual predation at the school.

Auclair-Bellemare’s statement of defence, written in French, denies he sexually touched, coerced or performed any sexual acts towards the plaintiff.

He claims the plaintiff’s allegations are lies made with the encouragement of their parents, who are also listed as plaintiffs. He also denies responsibility for physical or mental damage to the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit has not been heard or proven in court.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

Yukon courts

Previous story
Funding confirmed for supportive housing project

Just Posted

Bryan Fidler performs a puppet show in 2020. Fidler will be bringing a production called Death, Jesus and Friends to the Pivot Festival in 2022. (Erik Pinkerton/Submitted)
Whitehorse’s Pivot Festival returns to live stages

Hidden Valley School. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Whitehorse ex-education assistant denies abusing students in court response

Betty Lucas and Joella Hogan working with the hide in the documentary film, <em>Beyond Hide Tanning.</em> (Screenshot)
Documentary film debuts from Mayo

Council of Yukon First Nations Grand Chief Peter Johnston holds up a COVID-19 rapid test kit. The kits are being distributed to Yukon First Nations and NGOs. (CYFN/Facebook)
Yukon First Nations seeking more training for rapid-testing in communities