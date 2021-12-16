Whitehorse ex-education assistant denies abusing students in court response

The former Hidden Valley Elementary education assistant accused of sexual interference is denying some of civil allegations against him.

William Auclair-Bellemare is facing two civil lawsuits filed by guardians of Hidden Valley children, in addition to criminal charges.

Auclair-Bellemare filed a brief handwritten statement on Dec. 13, denying allegations in the second lawsuit.

The suit, filed in October, alleges sexual mistreatment of students by Auclair-Bellemare. It claims the anonymous plaintiff was sexually abused by Auclair-Bellemare in the 2015, 2016 and 2017 school years.

The October suit also names the Yukon government and the Attorney General of Canada as defendants alleging negligence of Yukon government staff and failure on the RCMP’s part to reasonably investigate sexual assault and sexual predation at the school.

Auclair-Bellemare’s statement of defence, written in French, denies he sexually touched, coerced or performed any sexual acts towards the plaintiff.

He claims the plaintiff’s allegations are lies made with the encouragement of their parents, who are also listed as plaintiffs. He also denies responsibility for physical or mental damage to the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit has not been heard or proven in court.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

Yukon courts