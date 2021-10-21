Candidates and media watch election results roll in at Whitehorse City Hall on Oct. 21. (Jim Elliott/Yukon News)

Candidates and media watch election results roll in at Whitehorse City Hall on Oct. 21. (Jim Elliott/Yukon News)

Whitehorse elects two incumbents, four fresh faces to city council

Mellisa Murray, Michelle Friesen, Dan Boyd, Jocelyn Curteanu, Ted Laking and Kirk Cameron are Whitehorse’s new city council

There will be two familiar faces and four fresh ones on the newly elected Whitehorse city council.

Dan Boyd and Jocelyn Curteanu will return to city hall for their third and fourth terms respectively.

Boyd finished in third place with 2,950 votes, or an 8.8 per cent share.

Curteanu finished in fourth place with 2,857 votes, or an 8.5 per cent share.

Mellisa Murray raked in the most votes, finishing with 10.6 per cent of the vote, or 3,546 ballots.

Michelle Friesen finished in second place with 9.2 per cent, or 3,080 ballots.

Ted Laking and Kirk Cameron snagged the fifth and sixth counsellor spots.

Laking finished with 2,601 votes, for 7.8 per cent.

Kirk Cameron secured 2,593 votes, for 7.7 per cent.

Municipal election

Previous story
Laura Cabott wins mayoral race in Whitehorse

Just Posted

Deputy Premier and former Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee stands in the legislature to answer questions on Oct. 14. The (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Over 300 signatures on petition calling for Hidden Valley disclosures

Filmmaker Shaunoh Anderson. (Submitted)
Shining a light on Indigenous films

Whistle Bend Place main entrance. Visitors are not allowed at the care facility for 28 days after one case was discovered in the facility. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Whistle Bend Place

The three mayoral candidates are wrapping up their campaigns ahead of the Oct. 21 vote. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Whitehorse council campaign wraps up