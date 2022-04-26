Whitehorse dump accepting hazardous waste April 29 and 30

A bulldozer levels piles of garbage at the Whitehorse landfill in January 2012. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)

Gather up the hazardous waste around the house.

April 29 and 30 will be the days for residents to get rid of their household hazardous waste as the Whitehorse landfill hosts its annual Household Hazardous Waste Days, accepting hazardous materials at the landfill.

Among the types of materials accepted are motor oil and its containers, solvents, gasoline, barbecue starter, anti-freeze, household cleaning products, compact fluorescent light bulbs, pesticides, aerosol cans and other containers under pressure such as bear spray and propane canisters. The city is asking residents to make sure containers are identified.

Commercial hazardous waste, 45 gallon drums, electronic waste and biomedical waste will not be accepted. Tipping fees for non-household hazardous waste will apply. Any electronic waste should be taken to the Raven Recycling E-waste Collection Depot.

Household Hazardous Waste Days will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. April 30 at the landfill off the Alaska Highway.

