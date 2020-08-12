Debris litters the ground along with police markers at the scene of a fatal vehicle verses pedestrian accident at the intersection of Second Avenue and Elliott Street around 1 p.m. in Whitehorse on Nov. 21, 2019. Karen Kennedy, charged with failing to yield for a pedestrian at a crosswalk in relation to the 2019 death of Merle Gorgichuk, has pleaded not guilty. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Whitehorse driver pleads not guilty in 2019 pedestrian death

A Whitehorse driver charged with failing to yield for a pedestrian at a crosswalk in relation to the 2019 death of Merle Gorgichuk has pleaded not guilty.

Karen Kennedy, via her lawyer, entered the plea in a Whitehorse courtroom the afternoon of Aug. 11.

Gorichuk, 48, was crossing at the marked but uncontrolled crosswalk at Second Avenue and Elliott Street around noon on Nov. 21, 2019, when a truck fatally struck him.

Police charged Kennedy in relation to his death in June.

Crown attorney Kelly McGill said in court Aug. 11 that the Crown was considering other charges but was awaiting an accident reconstruction report from police.

A date for Kennedy’s trial will be chosen later this month.

DrivingYukon courts

