Whitehorse DQ closes its doors early on opening day

Yukoners welcomed a different kind of blizzard on April 24 when the new Dairy Queen on Range Road opened its doors to a waiting crowd at 11 a.m.

The restaurant had to close ahead of schedule in the afternoon, but already many customers had made their way into the restaurant to enjoy some of their favourite treats from the franchise – Blizzards, sundaes, burgers and more.

A number posted photos of themselves on social media enjoying their purchases, some grabbing a box or two of frozen treats to have at home.

As the day continued, the restaurant initially updated its Facebook page to report it was having issues with its fryer and was unable to make fries, onion rings or chicken strips.

“We can still make you burgers and ice cream,” the post reads, after noting staff would still love to see customers.

Later, it reported it had shut.

“We are currently closed and will update everyone once we have figured out (the) problem,” the post reads. “We are so sorry.”

A total of 77 responses followed, some expressing disappointment and upset, while the majority voiced an understanding that “these things happen,” and the kinks sometimes need to be worked out in the first days of business.

As one commenter stated, referring to the closure of the last Dairy Queen to be open in Whitehorse: “We have been waiting for 15 years, no hurry, take all the time you need.”

As of early afternoon on April 25, the situation hadn’t been updated on the DQ Whitehorse Facebook page and the phone line was not connecting.

There has been significant public interest in the opening of the restaurant since the rezoning of the site to allow for a drive-thru came to Whitehorse city council in 2021.

Multiple petitions of support were presented to council, bearing more than 2,200 names of people who had leant their names to the documents. Another 11 letters of support came into the city, and a further seven opposed the zoning for the drive-thru highlighting concerns around sustainability and climate change, while others expressed concerns such as the importance of keeping the downtown vibrant.

Those in favour noted a drive-thru in that area could be convenient for travellers and those who work in the area, while helping to keep traffic out of downtown. Many focused on the restaurant itself, including one commenter who commented with humour, in a petition of support: “My life has been a hollow and empty shell since our local DQ closed. Hearing that I may have access to peanut butter buster parfaits once again gives me great joy. Please do not deny me this opportunity.”

Council ultimately approved the rezoning, with ground being broken for the building in August. Over the ensuing months, DQ Whitehorse has continued to update its social media with progress on both the building and staff training to its opening April 24.

Management at the new restaurant could not be reached for comment.

