A construction crew is working to replace the large skylight that sits over the atrium of the Whitehorse courthouse. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

A construction crew is working to replace the large skylight that sits over the atrium of the Whitehorse courthouse. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Whitehorse courthouse skylight getting $2.78-million dollar replacement

Existing skylight leaked and had condensation issues.

The courthouse in downtown Whitehorse is getting a facelift with a sizable construction project on the building’s roof.

The main focus of the work will be the replacement of the huge skylight over the courthouse’s atrium. A Yukon government representative said in an email that the existing skylight leaks and has condensation issues.

“The existing skylight will be exchanged for a new aluminum frame and triple glazed glass which will address the current issues while also helping to improve insulation of the building itself.

“To limit disruptions to building staff and operations, most work is taking place outside office hours,” a statement from the government reads.

Some disruptions to routines, both in the courthouse and outside, will go along with the construction. The notice from the government states that some portions of the atrium, which already has floor to ceiling scaffolding in place, may be temporarily closed during the project.

A portion of the lane of traffic on Jarvis Street as well as the sidewalk is fenced off to allow space for the construction crew and their equipment. The government does not anticipate any long-term street closures associated with the project but some short-term closures may occur as the crane used to replace the skylight is moved.

The skylight being replaced was part of the original construction of the courthouse when it was built in 1984.

The cost of the project is $2.78 million funded by the Yukon government directly and through the federal government’s Small Communities Fund.

Work is expected to be complete by early September.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
New Dawson City rec centre won’t break ground until 2024

Just Posted

Barriers close off access to Robert Service Way from the roundabout at Fourth Avenue to just before Yukon Energy following the April 30 landslide. While much of the road and Millenium trail remain closed, the city has reopened access to the Rotary Centennial Bridge to active transportation for those looking for an alternative route into downtown and Riverdale. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Cyclists, pedestrians can now access downtown via Riverdale as Rotary Centennial Bridge reopens

Dawson City, seen July 23, 2018, from the Midnight Dome at the top of Dome Road, will eventually be getting a new recreation centre that is planned for the base of the road. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
New Dawson City rec centre won’t break ground until 2024

Political materials left over from the 2021 territorial elections campaign trail, seen on May 3. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Here’s how Yukon’s political parties financed their 2021 elections campaigns

Kathleen Lake. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
Forty-year-old samples offer insight into Yukon kokanee salmon health