Whitehorse courthouse skylight getting $2.78-million dollar replacement

A construction crew is working to replace the large skylight that sits over the atrium of the Whitehorse courthouse. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

The courthouse in downtown Whitehorse is getting a facelift with a sizable construction project on the building’s roof.

The main focus of the work will be the replacement of the huge skylight over the courthouse’s atrium. A Yukon government representative said in an email that the existing skylight leaks and has condensation issues.

“The existing skylight will be exchanged for a new aluminum frame and triple glazed glass which will address the current issues while also helping to improve insulation of the building itself.

“To limit disruptions to building staff and operations, most work is taking place outside office hours,” a statement from the government reads.

Some disruptions to routines, both in the courthouse and outside, will go along with the construction. The notice from the government states that some portions of the atrium, which already has floor to ceiling scaffolding in place, may be temporarily closed during the project.

A portion of the lane of traffic on Jarvis Street as well as the sidewalk is fenced off to allow space for the construction crew and their equipment. The government does not anticipate any long-term street closures associated with the project but some short-term closures may occur as the crane used to replace the skylight is moved.

The skylight being replaced was part of the original construction of the courthouse when it was built in 1984.

The cost of the project is $2.78 million funded by the Yukon government directly and through the federal government’s Small Communities Fund.

Work is expected to be complete by early September.

