Whitehorse council news, briefly

Whitehorse council considers water main contract

Castle Rock Enterprises could be awarded the $660,285 contract to install a new water main along parts of Sixth Avenue and Lambert Street.

City engineer Taylor Eshpeter brought forward the recommendation to award the contract that will eliminate dead end water mains on the two downtown streets.

“The new main will improve water circulation and water quality, improve fire flow and eliminate the need for bleeding of water to protect the two mains from freezing,” he stated in a report to council July 29.

Castle Rock had the lower of two bids submitted on the work, though the city will still require an extra $125,000 over what was budgeted. That will allow for the required geotechnical services, construction inspection, project management, contingency and engineering design.

With funding available through the Building Canada Clean Water Waste Water fund, city staff is recommending the additional cash come from there.

Council will vote on the contract and budget change Aug. 5.

(Stephanie Waddell)

City to start Phase 2 of Maxwell East reconstruction project

Tlingit Street and Galena Road will be the next area of focus in Marwell East reconstruction project.

The latest project will see Galena Road’s water main replaced, the twinning of the sanitary main along Tlingit Street from Platinum to Copper Road, installation of new services for potential development and replacing the road surface. It’s expected the work will happen in 2020.

The $460,045 contract is proposed to be awarded to Associated Engineering, which had the highest scoring proposal of three submitted, Whitehorse council heard at its July 29 meeting.

“The first step for this project is to retain consulting services through a Request for Proposals to deliver the preliminary design, stakeholder liaison services, utility coordination, detailed design and tender administration,” city engineer Taylor Eshpeter said, before noting an additional $230,045 will be required to fund the work as the original budget amount was to cover engineering design only. In an effort to improve efficiency and ensure the same consultant sees the project through, the RFP proposed the services throughout the entire project.

The additional funds for the work would come from gas tax funding.

The first phase of the area’s reconstruction saw Industrial Road rebuilt from Copper Road to Tungsten Road in 2012.

Council will vote Aug. 5 on the contract and budget change.

(Stephanie Waddell)

Council considers landscaping for Alexander Street

Alexander Street could soon be spruced up, provided council votes to award a landscaping contract Aug. 5.

It’s proposed Lane’s Yukon Yardworks be awarded a $152,359 contract for the landscaping work on Alexander between Second and Fourth Avenues.

As city engineer Taylor Eshpeter told council, Lane’s had the lowest of two bids for the work that will see planting beds, trees and shrubs planted along with the installation of benches, street furniture and pavers.

(Stephanie Waddell)