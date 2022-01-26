Whitehorse council considers snow clearing for two trails

Two local trails may soon see more snow clearing service from the City of Whitehorse.
At Whitehorse city council’s Jan. 24 meeting, director of operations Tracy Allen brought forward a recommendation that the city’s snow and ice control policy be amended to alter the level of service for a portion of the lower escarpment paved path and the connector trail between Granger and Hillcrest.
The change would see the two routes plowed by the city’s transportation department.
The proposal comes in response to a significant rise in the number of commuters using active transportation to move through the city year-round in recent years, Allen explained.
“In response to this trend, the Whitehorse community has advocated for an increase in the level of service on popular active commuting routes,” Allen told council.
In highlighting the two trails being considered for increased service, Allen noted the lower escarpment path from Ogilvie Street to Lambert Street is a popular route for those headed north or south downtown and serves as a connector to the Black Street stairs.
The main gravel trail connecting Granger to Hillcrest is a popular route for those from Copper Ridge to Granger who are commuting downtown.
“An increase in service level here will allow for a more seamless connection for Copper Ridge and Granger residents to access the new Alaska Highway paved pathway which connects to the airport paved path and then the Black Street stairs,” Allen said.
It’s anticipated the two paths will see “exponential winter use increases and active transportation in these areas” if the changes go ahead.
The additional snow removal can be absorbed within the city’s budget, it was noted.
Council will vote on the proposed trail change Jan. 31.
