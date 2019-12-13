Whitehorse city council voted Dec. 9 to award a contract for the development and maintenance of a Whitehorse Transit app to DoubleMap. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)

Whitehorse council approves the purchase of a transit app

Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition raises other issues with bus service

The City of Whitehorse is closer to having a transit app in place in time for the 2020/2021 school year.

Whitehorse city council voted Dec. 9 to award a contract for the development and maintenance of a Whitehorse Transit app to DoubleMap.

The contract includes a one-time cost of $110,000 for the app with an annual cost for $12,750 for software maintenance and $11,050 in data charges.

While council unanimously supported the contract award, members also highlighted concerns that were outlined in a letter to council from the Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition.

The coalition said it hopes that the contract award was not the only improvement being pursued for city transit.

The letter went on to urge the city to consider a fare-access program that would provide lower transit fares to those with lower incomes. It also noted that those with a lower income may not be able to afford a smart phone or if they have a phone they may not be able to afford a data plan for it to use the app.

In a Dec. 10 interview YAPC executive director Kristina Craig said the coalition sent the letter to draw attention to issues. The coalition is currently researching fare-access programs elsewhere in the country and will bring the information it collects to the city in January.

“We see it as a win-win-win,” Craig said, noting such a program could increase ridership around the city.

While city staff told council there are a number of agencies who provide transit tickets or funding for passes to their clients, Craig noted many with lower incomes don’t always want to go ask for the help.

A fare-access program, she suggested, would provide a more dignified way for residents who need assistance with transit fares access to the system.

She also highlighted Sunday transit service as an improvement she’d like to see the city consider, noting there’s a number of residents who work on Sunday and could use the system to get to work.

Responding to a question from Coun. Laura Cabott about what it would take for the city to provide a fare-access system, director of community and recreation services Jeff O’Farrell said it would be a matter of looking at revenues and costs. Currently the city transit system costs about $4.5 million to operate each year, with approximately $1 million in revenues coming in. If the city provided a program offering lower fares, that equation would have to be adjusted.

Acting city manager Valerie Braga said council would have to direct administration to look at that. If such direction was provided staff could produce a report for consideration.

Along with passing the contract award for the app, council also approved a contract for the supply of new buses over the next few years.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Previous story
City news, briefly

Just Posted

Whitehorse meeting on proposed Wildlife Act regulation changes draws large crowd

A public meeting about proposed regulation changes to the Yukon’s Wildlife Act… Continue reading

Bear conflicts in the Yukon down significantly in 2019, Environment Yukon says

There were 163 human-bear conflicts reported in 2019, with 33 bears in total killed

Faro mine remediation company, mayor charged for allegedly intimidating workers

Parsons Inc. and Len Faber are facing five charges each under the Occupation Health and Safety Act

Promising Chinook salmon run failed to materialize in the Yukon, river panel hears

Tens of thousands of fish disappeared between Yukon River mouth and Canadian border

Yukon government extends moratorium on staking in the Peel to April 2020

The moratorium was originally set to be lifted in integrated management areas on Jan. 1.

IBU World Cup season starts for Nadia Moser and Team Canada

“It is good to have the first races finished”

Gold Nugget Championship puts spotlight on Yukon figure skaters

The event also served as trials for the upcoming Arctic Winter Games

Glacier Bears compete at Christmas Cracker swim meet in Victoria

The Whitehorse club had nearly two dozen top-10 finishes

New program aims to return kids in care to their communities

All 14 Yukon First Nations signed on to the guiding principles document for Honouring Connections

Whitehorse council approves the purchase of a transit app

Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition raises other issues with bus service

City news, briefly

Some of the decisions made at the Whitehorse city council meeting Dec. 9

Destruction Bay man dies after snowmobile falls through ice on Kluane Lake

Yukon RCMP located the body of Walter Egg, 68, about 250 metres from the shoreline Dec. 10

Commentary: Yukon firearm owners need a voice in Ottawa

Are Yukoners being effectively represented in Ottawa?

Most Read