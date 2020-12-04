A sign outside the Yukon Inn Convention Centre indicates Yukoners can get a flu vaccine inside. As of Dec. 4, the vaccinations won’t be available at the convention centre. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Whitehorse Convention Centre ends flu vaccination service early

Flu vaccinations won’t be available at the Whitehorse Convention Centre after Dec. 4.

“This year’s flu clinic has been a huge success as we have seen the highest number of Yukoners immunized against the flu since 2009,” said Health Minister Pauline Frost in a press release earlier this week.

According to the Yukon government, 14,000 Yukoners received their flu vaccination this year as of Nov. 28.

The convention centre flu clinic closed two weeks earlier than originally planned. It was opened on Oct. 26 with a planned closure date of Dec. 17.

The early closure will allow staff to refocus on the COVID-19 response, according to the Yukon government.

Flu shots are still available at participating pharmacies. There are also two Wednesday evening clinics on Dec. 9 and 16 for children under five years of age, who can’t be vaccinated at a pharmacy.

Rural clinics will continue as planned, the government says.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

