Whitehorse city news, briefly

A rundown of some of the decisions that were made at council this week

Whitehorse council to decide environment grant funding

City administration is recommending that Whitehorse city council approve a request for a city funded environmental grant for two local organizations worth $4,130.

Raven Recycling has requested $2,870 which would be put towards a $3,600 project to replace waste collection bins for its event rental service. The Victoria Faulkner Women’s Centre (VFWC), has asked for $1,560 for a $2,650 project for food growing and processing workshops.

Administration has suggested the full amount be granted to Raven Recycling, but that that VFWC’s request be reduced by $300, with a recommended amount of $1,260, as part of its request for funding was found to be redundant.

Staff had actually received three applications for funding, but the third was found to be incomplete. That applicant has been encouraged to apply again in the fall, said Melodie Simard, manager of planning and sustainability Mar. 4.

The city allots $25,000 a year for projects that advances its sustainability goals.

Leftover money in the fund will set aside for larger applications received during October 2019, with grants up to $1,000 a month available year round.

Mt. McIntyre Recreation Centre needs a new condenser

Council is being asked to waive the bidding process on the replacement of a new condenser for the ice rink at Mt. McIntyre Recreation Centre, as there is only one company who actually supply it.

The ammonia-based refrigeration system are “proprietary too Cimco” a national company that visits the Yukon “no less than twice a year,” Richard Graham, operations manager for the city told council at the Mar. 4 standing committees meeting.

It is a “big no-no” to switch maintenance providers with ammonia-based systems, Graham said, as they are delicate. Furthermore, the digital control system for the condenser must be reprogrammed by Cimco to match the replacement and safety upgrades needed. Therefore it is not logical to put it to a tender process and the contract should just go to Cimco, who can actually do the work

The budget includes $259,000 for the replacement, funded by the gas tax program. The original condenser was installed in 2001 and has simply aged out.

Council will vote on the matter at the March 11 council meeting.

Free bus passes could be offered to participants of the 2020 Arctic Winter Games

City staff are asking council to grant all participants of the 2020 Arctic Winter Games (AWG) ree transit passes, a move that would cost the city $25,000 and requires an increase in the provisional budget for that year.

Whitehorse will host the games from March 15 to March 21 2020 and are expecting approximately 5,000 athletes, coaches and volunteers from Alaska, Alberta, Greenland, the Northwest Territories, Nunavik-Quebec, Nunavut, Sampi, Yamal and our own territory, Jeff O’Farrell, director of community and recreation services told council at the Mar. 4 standing committees meeting.

In the past, the city has “contributed to the overall AWG success in many ways,” O’Farrell said, noting that in 2007 and 2012 the city also hosted the games, during which time participants did not pay for transit.

Allowing participants to use public transit for free will also “alleviate parking pressures” at AWG facilities, O’Farrell noted.

Council will vote on the matter at the Mar. 11 regular meeting.

