Whitehorse city council will continue to hold regular meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic, but councillors will be participating by phone beginning March 23. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Whitehorse city council to continue holding meetings, but over phone

The gallery will be closed to the public, but meetings will be broadcasted on TV and online

Whitehorse city council members will be phoning into their Monday meetings for now as the city adjusts to a new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While city council meetings are planned to continue as scheduled, the gallery will be closed to the public and with the exception of Mayor Dan Curtis, council members will participate by phone to respect social distancing recommendations, officials said in a statement March 18.

Residents who were looking to address council as delegates are asked to submit their comments in writing to Norma Felker, assistant city clerk, at norma.felker@whitehorse.ca

Submissions will be read into the record at the meeting.

As with all council meetings, residents can continue to view proceedings at 5:30 p.m. Mondays on Northwestel Community Cable 9 or by streaming at http://download.isiglobal.ca/whitehorse/live.html

Previous council meetings are also available for viewing on the city’s website.

With the exception of recreation programs and facilities which have been closed or cancelled as of March 18, city services are continuing though many employees are working from home.

“This will affect how some services are delivered,” city officials said in a statement. “Please call ahead to various departments for more information.”

Contact numbers for individual departments are available at https://www.whitehorse.ca/about-whitehorse/general-inquiries/city-contact-list

