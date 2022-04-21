Whitehorse city council contemplates cash for campground building

The City of Whitehorse could end up spending an extra $750,000 on the construction of a new building for the Robert Service Campground, as bids for the project exceeded the $3.12-million budget.
At Whitehorse city council’s April 19 meeting, Peter O’Blenes, the city’s manager of property management, brought forward a recommendation another $750,000 be added to the project for the city-owned campground. The additional funds would come from city reserves.
As O’Blenes explained in his report to council, the building was planned to replace the former campground office and designed to expand recreational opportunities for the community.
When the tender closed on March 25, three compliant bids were received with the lowest exceeding the city’s budget by $750,000.
With much of the funding — $2.81 million — set to come from the federal Canada Infrastructure Program, the city had approved the remainder — $310,000 — to come from reserves.
If council approves the additional spending it means the city will be funding $1.05 million on the now $3.85 million project.
O’Blenes pointed out efforts were already made to scale back the project in late 2021 when it appeared costs could be over budget.
Addressing council on the planned changes in January, O’Blenes noted the overall size of the building has been reduced and a number of planned spaces would be shelled to be added in at a later date, including a kitchen.
The new plan for the building will have a total of three fully functioning bathrooms with plumbing for an additional three that could be added in future. The initial plan for the building had all six bathrooms complete.
