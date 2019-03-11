Whitehorse city council asked to amend budget to replace fire truck totalled in crash

The new truck, estimated to cost $330,000 before tax, would replace one damaged in a Jan. 22 crash

Crystal Schick/Yukon News file A driver sits in her vehicle after it collided with a Whitehorse Fire Department tanker truck at the intersection of the Alaska Highway and Robert Service Way around 11 a.m. on Jan. 22. Whitehorse city council is now being asked by city staff to amend the capital budget to allow for the purchase of a new fire truck to replace the one totalled in the accident.

Whitehorse city council is being asked by city staff to amend the capital budget to allow for the purchase of a new fire truck at a cost of $330,000 plus GST.

The tanker truck is needed to replace Whitehorse Fire Department Tanker unit 5511, which was involved in a four-vehicle collision Jan. 22. It was written off by the city’s insurance company, and so a new truck is needed to maintain fire services, Richard Graham, operations manager for the city told council at the March 4 standing committees meeting.

The city is presently in negotiations with their insurance company, Graham said. It’s expected that payout will be around $60,000, given the age and repair of the vehicle at the time of the accident

Presently, the city has rented a loaner tanker for $1 a day for nine months; it’s in the “city’s hands and has been added to our insurance,” Graham said, but is currently being inspected and having some maintenance work done. It’s expected that vehicle will be on the road sometime in the next two weeks. The rental can be cancelled at any time with five days notice.

Council is also being asked to waive the requirement to put the purchase to tender, as the tender process is lengthy and “time is of the essence in replacing the tanker,” said Graham.

A new fire truck is usually “produced specifically for a client” and delivered 12 months after it is ordered. A tender process usually takes between 18 and 24 months “from budget to approval,” meaning it would be about three years before the city could even have a new truck on the way up here if the process isn’t waived.

If the city were able to waive that requirement and approve the budget amendment, a new truck would be available and ready to go to work in 60 to 90 days, Graham said.

The city looked into available stock and found two trucks which are already made and ready to be shipped, a Westvac M4 in Edmonton and a Fort Garry Crusader in Calgary. The Westvac M4 is the prefered vehicle, at a cost of $298,000 versus $311,000 for the Fort Garry Crusader.

The city currently has one Fort Garry Crusader tanker in use.

On top of those costs are modification costs — including adding front and rear facing cameras and fixing an issue which might lead to pipes freezing in our climate — at $32,000 and shipping and inspections costs at an additional $35,000, for the total $365,000.

That money is available in the reserve, said Valerie Bragha, director of corporate services for the city.

The discrepancy between the asked for amount and the actual cost — $35,000 — is for the $35,000 shipping and other associated costs which “may be provided by other” sources, Graham said.

Council will vote on the matter at the March 11 regular meeting.

