Whitehorse City Council approves extension for Challenge affordable housing project

City council granted an extension to the Challenge Cornerstone Project during a council meeting on Jan. 15. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

Coun. Samson Hartland said granting an extension to the Challenge Cornerstone Project is a “no-brainer.”

The project, an initiative of the Challenge Disability Resource Group (CDRG), features seven penthouse units and 42 affordable housing units, as well as office space for CDRG and another NGO.

Last week the CDRG asked for an extension on the closing date on the land at 704 Main St.

The organization is waiting to hear whether the Yukon government will approve a one-time ask of $7 million.

During the Jan. 15 council meeting, Hartland said he’d struggled in the past with delays in the process (the closing date was pushed back once already in 2017). He said he’s now onside with it because the project is backed by a non-profit, and it aligns with a number of the city’s strategic priorities in terms of providing affordable housing to vulnerable Yukoners.

Coun. Betty Irwin echoed Hartland’s excitement, saying she hopes to be around long enough to see the project completed.

Hartland did ask council to keep in mind their latitude with this circumstance when considering future extensions requested by other developers.

The extension was granted. The new closing date is March 26.

Contact Amy Kenny at amy.kenny@yukon-news.com