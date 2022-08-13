Whitehorse bylaw investigates aggressive dogs

One person was taken to Whitehorse General Hospital, seen above, after an alleged attack by two aggressive dogs on Aug. 1o in Copper Ridge. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The City of Whitehorse bylaw department is investigating an alleged attack by two aggressive dogs in Copper Ridge.

Bylaw services responded to reports of two large, unaccompanied dogs attacking a person walking on Stope Way around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 10.

The person was taken to Whitehorse General Hospital for treatment after being pushed to the ground and bitten.

Bylaw manager Brian White said the person has since been released from hospital and returned to their home outside the territory.

The dogs continued to show aggressive behaviour after bylaw officers arrived on the scene, city officials said, adding officers were able to contact the dogs’ owner and have them secured in the house. No officers were injured in the response.

White noted the dogs were on the property where their owner, who was in the territory for work, was staying. While the dogs had tags, they were not local City of Whitehorse tags.

One dog is being kept by the city for monitoring given that its shots aren’t up to date, while the other has been released to its owner with a dangerous dog letter outlining conditions that must be met. White explained anytime a dog bites someone, the conditions are outlined, including things like wearing a muzzle when out in public.

The city thanked RCMP who also responded.

“This inter-agency cooperation, and quick response, helped ensure the safety of the public and the dogs,” the city said.

Bylaw will continue its investigation under the city’s animal control bylaw. The dogs’ owner is cooperating with the investigation, the city said. White said efforts are underway to contact the person who was reported as being attacked.

An area resident’s Facebook post on the Copper Ridge Neighbourhood page described the dogs as two bull mastiffs, stating they “attacked and bit anyone who has gone near them,” advising others to stay inside and be careful. The post was later updated to note they had been caught.

Anyone with information is asked to call bylaw services at 668-8317.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com