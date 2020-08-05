The City of Whitehorse will be flushing water supply mains at a number of Riverdale locations between Aug. 4 and Aug. 14. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Whitehorse advises of water system maintenance

Residents on the city’s water system are being advised they may notice changes in water pressure and sediment in their water in the coming days as work is done on the system.

Officials said in an Aug. 5 statement that annual maintenance on the drinking water supply began Aug. 4 and will continue until Aug. 14.

That work will include flushing of the supply mains at a number of Riverdale locations where the supply is located. That may disturb sediments and result in low flows and reduced water pressure.

Anyone noticing dark or cloudy tap water is advised to flush their cold water line for up to five minutes.

“Please note that the water is safe to drink,” the city release stated. “Water supply pressure and flow will be restored back to normal once the maintenance work is complete in the affected locations.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

 

Whitehorse

