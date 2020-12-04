White River First Nation to elect new chief and council

Nominations continue to be open for Northern Tutchone members of the White River First Nation to run for councillors in the 2021 election. (Maura Forrest/Yukon News File)

Nominations continue to be open for Northern Tutchone members of the White River First Nation to run for councillors in the 2021 election.

The election for chief and council is now slated for February rather than January as had originally been planned.

A statement by the First Nation notes the election will be held Feb. 27 in conjunction with the General Assembly in Beaver Creek.

Voters will elect a chief, two Northern Tutchone councillors and an alternate Northern Tutchone councillor as well as two Upper Tanana councillors and one Upper Tanana alternate councillor.

The voting date has been moved from the original January vote that was planned because when the original nomination deadline ended on Oct. 30 for the January vote, there were only enough nominations to fill the positions for chief and Upper Tanana councillors.

There was only one eligible candidate though for the Northern Tutchone councillor positions.

“Pursuant to the custom election code, proceeding with only the nominated candidates would have led to an immediate vacancy on the council which would have required a by-election,” it stated. “In order to resolve this, the electoral officer is exercising his authority under article 5.7 of the Custom Election Code to modify the nomination period for Northern Tutchone councillors which will result in the date of the election from Jan. 16, 2021 to Feb. 27, 2021.”

Nominations for chief and Upper Tanana positions are closed as those positions received enough interest during the original nomination period.

Nominations for the Northern Tutchone councillor positions will continue until 3 p.m. Dec. 14.

Those interested must be First Nation members 18 years or older, have resided in White River First Nation’s traditional territory for at least six months prior to nomination, must not have been convicted of an indictable offence within three years before nomination, must not have resigned from an elected position with the First Nation without a justifiable cause for three years prior and must not be under a court order not to hold elected office.

Nominations must be in writing to the First Nation’s administration office in Beaver Creek.

