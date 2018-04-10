Mike Thomas/Yukon News file The City of Whitehorse’s snowmobiling bylaw was last updated in 1994.

Whistle Bend neighbourhood group says it’s neutral on motorized trails

Move follows meeting where residents opposed snowmobile exemption for perimeter trail

The president of the Whistle Bend Community Association says the board of the WBCA has not asked council to rescind designation of a trail in Whistle Bend.

“The WBCA board has no official, or unofficial, opinion about motorized vehicle use on Whistle Bend trails,” said Darrell Hookey, WBCA president, in an email early Wednesday morning. “Instead, we support the democratic process via an elected city council. The board’s efforts have always been toward facilitating respectful communication among all users of our trails so that a compromise can be found.”

The email came after five Whistle Bend residents appeared at the standing committees meeting April 3, to express concerns about snowmobile use on the Whistle Bend paved perimeter trail.

On June 12, council passed a motion designating the perimeter trail non-motorized. However, the city’s snowmobile bylaw provides an exemption that allows for snowmobile use on some trails in winter. This includes the perimeter trail.

Nancy Brady told council she doesn’t think the trail is wide enough to accommodate cyclists, runners, walkers and dg walkers as well as motorized vehicles.

She also said the trail is in a high-density area, noting that it passes the within 7.5 feet of the gate to her home on El Dorado Drive.

Brady said that during discussion of the designation last summer no mention was made of the bylaw exemption for snowmobiles on trails that have not been specifically designated sensitive.

She asked council to honour the motion of the bylaw, and either add Whistle Bend to the list of excluded areas in the snowmobile bylaw, or amend the snowmobile bylaw to classify snowmobiles as motor vehicles which are thereby not allowed on non-motorized trails.

In March, Doug Hnatiuk manager of parks and community development with the City of Whitehorse, said the city was working with the WBCA to administer an online survey, asking Whistle Bend residents what they want to see in terms of trail use.

At the time, he said the current designation of the trail wouldn’t change, but it was possible the perimeter trail could be included as an exemption in the snowmobile bylaw.

Residents can check the city’s website for updates on the survey.

Contact Amy Kenny at amy.kenny@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Former Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation Chief Joe Linklater dead at 54
Next story
Yukon pilot project aims to train First Nations youth to become wilderness guides

Just Posted

Yukon’s Calla Kinglit releases her first album

‘When it’s real it’s better than what could ever be in your head because it’s actually there’

Former Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation Chief Joe Linklater dead at 54

Linklater, an outspoken Gwich’in leader, died in Old Crow April 8. His funeral is April 13

Smartphone emergency alert system launches

An emergency alert system for mobile devices across Canada launched April 6.… Continue reading

Wheelhouse Restaurant being sold; gift certificates to be honoured by new owner

Outstanding Wheelhouse gift certificates will be accepted when the new business opens in the summer

Whitehorse elderly couple still waiting for ground-floor housing

Mobility issues make third-floor living difficult

Geoffroy-Gagnon ends season with Canada Cup gold, NorAm bronze and World Cup debut

‘It feels good to be able to go into the offseason knowing there isn’t much more I could have done’

Dahria Beatty wins Arctic Circle Race in Sisimiut, Greenland

‘I finished the first day and said, “Oh, this is not so bad”’

Yukon pilot project aims to train First Nations youth to become wilderness guides

Eight youth will be selected to take part in training this spring in Champagne

Whistle Bend neighbourhood group says it’s neutral on motorized trails

Move follows meeting where residents opposed snowmobile exemption for perimeter trail

Magazine salesman captured the colourful Yukoners

‘He didn’t meet Klondike Kate by accident’

Charging Moose host B.C. sides for Special Olympics Yukon Soccer Invitational

The inaugural Special Olympics Yukon Indoor Soccer Invitational was at the Canada… Continue reading

Yukon’s economic outlook for 2018

Economic forecasts are often unreliable, but you can probably bet the housing shortage will continue

Yukon government changes municipal funding

Communities will each get $50k more each year in base funding

Most Read