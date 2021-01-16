Colin McDowell, the director of land management for the Yukon government, pulls lottery tickets at random during the a Whistle Bend property lottery in Whitehorse on Sept. 9, 2019. More than 800 applicants were vying for land in the latest Yukon government lottery for residential land and commercial sites, mainly in Whistle Bend. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Colin McDowell, the director of land management for the Yukon government, pulls lottery tickets at random during the a Whistle Bend property lottery in Whitehorse on Sept. 9, 2019. More than 800 applicants were vying for land in the latest Yukon government lottery for residential land and commercial sites, mainly in Whistle Bend. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Whistle Bend lottery draws more than 800 applicants for less than 200 properties

Demand outstrips supply yet again

More than 800 applicants were vying for land in the latest Yukon government lottery for residential land and commercial sites, mainly in Whistle Bend.

On Jan. 12, the territory’s lands branch opened bids for the eight commercial lots in the neighbourhood that were sold in groups of two along with holding the lottery for 11 multi-family lots and 20 townhouse sites.

Then on Jan. 13, the lottery for five country residential lots in Hidden Valley as well as 140 single-family lots and a duplex site in Whistle Bend was held.

Of all the properties up for grabs, just two of the commercial sites remain unspoken for and will be sold over the counter beginning Jan. 19, Susan Antpoehler, the manager of client services for the territory’s land management branch, said in a Jan. 14 interview.

As of the morning of Jan. 14, a number of those who were fortunate enough to have their numbers drawn in the lottery were already coming in to the lands branch to make their minimum down payment, Antpoehler said.

“It’s early,” she said of purchasers making their down payments.

Down payments of at least 20 per cent of the cost of each lot are due by Feb. 12.

For the single family and duplex sites, the lowest down payment would be $18,001 each for five single-family properties priced at $90,005 on Eugene Avenue.

The highest down payment would be $50,000 each for any of the Hidden Valley properties priced at $250,000 on Couch Road.

Meanwhile, prices for the multi-family lots range from $278,100 for a lot on Keno Way to $1.18 million for a property on Tyrell Crescent.

Townhouse sites range from $223,290 for a site that could accommodate a three-plex on Leota Street to $409,320 for a site that could accommodate a six-plex also on Leota Street.

In a Jan. 14 interview Whitehorse Mayor Dan Curtis referred to the interest in the lottery as “remarkable”, though he also added it wasn’t totally surprising given the city issued so many development permits in 2020.

By comparison in 2019, 244 applicants put their name in the Yukon government lottery for 55 lots.

“The growth is just astronomical,” he said, arguing it’s a good problem to have but also a challenge as the demand makes it pretty much impossible for there to be a two year supply of lots that governments aim for.

And he does not expect demand to lessen anytime soon as growth continues for the city.

“It does weigh on the OCP (Official Community Plan),” he said, highlighting the need to determine through that process where the city may plan next for development after Whistle Bend.

The OCP serves as a guiding document for the city with work now being done to update the document that will set the direction for the city for the next 20 years, including where the city may consider development.

It’s anticipated the next release of lots in Whistle Bend will be in the fall.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Housing crisisWhistle BendYukon government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Subsidy for medical travel doubled with more supports coming

Just Posted

The Yukon government is making changes to the medical travel system, including doubling the per diem and making destinations for medical services more flexible. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Subsidy for medical travel doubled with more supports coming

The change was recommended in the Putting People First report endorsed by the government

Chloe Sergerie, who was fined $500 under the <em>Civil Emergency Measures Act</em> on Jan. 12, says she made the safest choice available to her when she entered the territory. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)
Woman fined $500 under CEMA says she made ‘safest decision’ available

Filling out a declaration at the airport was contrary to self-isolation, says accused

This photo provided by the Alaska National Guard shows an Alaska Army National Guard helicopter conducting search and rescue in Haines, Alaska, after a major landslide Dec. 3, 2020. The Government of Yukon has provided $25,000 to the Salvation Army in support of Haines. (Alaska Army National Guard)
Yukon government offers financial assistance to recovery efforts in Haines

“Our shared interests make us friends.”

The Yukon Department of Education building in Whitehorse on Dec. 22, 2020. Advocates are calling on the Department of Education to reverse their redefinition of Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) that led to 138 students losing the program this year. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)
Advocates call redefinition of IEPs “hugely concerning,” call for reversal

At least 138 students were moved off the learning plans this year

Medical lab technologist Angela Jantz receives her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Whitehorse hospital on Jan. 13. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Online booking system for Moderna vaccine opens as mobile teams prepare to visit communities

“The goal is to protect everyone and stop the spread of COVID-19”

Colin McDowell, the director of land management for the Yukon government, pulls lottery tickets at random during the a Whistle Bend property lottery in Whitehorse on Sept. 9, 2019. More than 800 applicants were vying for land in the latest Yukon government lottery for residential land and commercial sites, mainly in Whistle Bend. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Whistle Bend lottery draws more than 800 applicants for less than 200 properties

Demand outstrips supply yet again

Yukoner Shirley Chua-Tan is taking on the role of vice-chair of the social inclusion working group with the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences’ oversight panel and working groups for the autism assessment. (Submitted)
Canadian Academy of Health Sciences names Yukoner to panel

Shirley Chua-Tan is well-known for a number of roles she plays in… Continue reading

The Fish Lake area viewed from the top of Haeckel Hill on Sept. 11, 2018. The Yukon government and Kwanlin Dün First Nation (KDFN) announced they are in the beginning stages of a local area planning process for the area. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Local area planning for Fish Lake announced

The Government of Yukon and Kwanlin Dün First Nation (KDFN) announced in… Continue reading

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Fire damage, photographed on Jan. 11, to a downtown apartment building which occurred late in the evening on Jan. 8. Zander Firth, 20, from Inuvik, was charged with the arson and is facing several other charges following his Jan. 12 court appearance. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
More charges for arson suspect

The Inuvik man charged in relation to the fire at Ryder Apartments… Continue reading

The grace period for the new Yukon lobbyist registry has come to an end and those who seek to influence politicians will now need to report their efforts to a public database. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)
Grace period for new lobbyist registry ends

So far nine lobbyists have registered their activities with politicians in the territory

The Government of Yukon Main Administration Building in Whitehorse on Aug. 21, 2020. Some Yukon tourism and culture non-profit organizations may be eligible to receive up to $20,000 to help recover from losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Details released on relief funding for tourism and culture non-profits

Some Yukon tourism and culture non-profit organizations may be eligible to receive… Continue reading

Mayo-Tatchun MLA Don Hutton won’t be runing for re-election. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Mayo-Tatchun MLA won’t run for re-election

Liberal MLA Don Hutton won’t be running for re-election. A former wildland… Continue reading

Most Read