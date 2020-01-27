Colin McDowell, the director of land management for the Yukon government, pulls lottery tickets at random during a Whistle Bend property lottery in Whitehorse on Sept. 9, 2019. Another 55 single-family residential lots were part of a similar draw today. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Whistle Bend land lottery sees 240 apply to buy 55 lots

The price tag for properties ranged from $104,261 to $228,863

All 55 lots up for grabs in the most recent Whistle Bend lottery have been spoken for.

Energy, Mines and Resources spokesperson Rod Jacobs said in an email that a total of 240 applicants had applied to purchase the lots.

The lottery draw was held Jan. 27 at the Elijah Smith Building with each of the 55 single family residential lots being drawn for within a little more than an hour and a half of the draw getting underway at 10 a.m.

The lottery had been listed for 1 p.m. on the Yukon government website, but Jacob explained the time was changed due to “an administrative glitch” around the availability of the room.

The lots that were up for grabs are in the Phase 4 section of the neighbourhood along Keno Way, Iditarod Lane and Tanana Lane, ranging in size from 483 to 894 square metres and in price from $104,000 to more than $228,000.

After all the lots had been drawn for, Colin McDowell, the director of land management for the Yukon government, drew the remaining 150 or so tickets for the eligibility list which determines who is next in line for each property should the initial applicant opt not to make the purchase.

Results of the lottery will be available online by the end of day Jan. 28.

Any lots not accepted within 24 hours of being offered for sale will be made available to the next person on the eligibility list.

Prospective buyers will enter an agreement for sale for the land.

As it’s outlined in the lottery package, if after going through the list of prospective buyers any lots are forfeited they may be available for sale over the counter after 14-days.

A list of lots for sale over the counter by the Yukon government is available online.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

