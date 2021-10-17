Where to vote in Whitehorse on Oct. 21

Voters heading to the polls to cast their ballots for the next Whitehorse city council can do so at a variety of polling stations around town.

Unlike territorial and federal elections, in a municipal election voters can choose any polling station to cast their ballots.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 with options to vote at the former fire hall next to city hall, the Canada Games Centre, Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre, Vanier Catholic Secondary School, École Émilie-Tremblay, the Yukon Transportation Museum and Porter Creek Secondary School.

Those with a mobility impairment can also request a mobile poll to visit their home so they can cast their ballot. That can be done by calling the elections office at 668-8611 or emailing elections@whitehorse.ca

Voters have also been able to cast a special ballot throughout the election at city hall during business hours. That will continue until Oct. 21.

Advance polls are also being held. The first was Oct. 14. That will be followed by another advance poll Oct. 16 at the Canada Games Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To cast a ballot, voters must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 and have lived in Whitehorse for at least one year.

