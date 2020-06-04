What the ‘new normal’ looks like for now

Keighlan Gustus, manager and body piercer at Triple J’s in Whitehorse, poses with the face mask and shield that she will wear while doing piercings on May 28. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Kutters Hairstyling stylist Kimberly Lelievre wearing her face mask at work on May 28. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Kutters Hairstyling stylist Kimberly Lelievre works with a customer while surrounded by plastic used to keep work areas separated from each other in Whitehorse on May 28. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Elements Hair Studio and Day Spa owner Ammanda Partridge poses for a photo at the salon as she prepares it on May 28 for reopening on June 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Servers at Earls Kitchen + Bar Julia Palfreyman, left, and Olivia Thompson pose for a photo with their face masks in Whitehorse on May 29. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Earls Restaurant + Bar has removed many of its tables to adhere to the six foot distancing rule to reopen for sit-down service in Whitehorse on May 29. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) John Laffra, general manager at Earls Kitchen + Bar in Whitehorse, wears a face mask as he measures the distance between to booths to demonstrate their six feet separation from each other in Whitehorse on May 29. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) A server passes by tables outfitted with plastic dividers at the Dirty Northern Public House on their first day reopened in Whitehorse on May 29. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Corrin Lotz, general manager of the Dirty Northern Public House, mans the hand sanitizing station outside the restaurant in Whitehorse on May 29. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Table markers at Boston Pizza in Whitehorse indicate when a table has been cleaned and sanitized and is ready for customers to be sat at on June 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Some tables at Boston Pizza in Whitehorse are outfitted with signs indicating they are to be left empty so the restaurant can adhere to the six foot rule on June 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Ankita Batta, hostess at Boston Pizza, sanitizes the front doors of the restaurant in Whitehorse on June 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Customers at Boston Pizza in Whitehorse follow directions on the floor to help control the foot traffic and keep people six feet apart on June 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Troy King, owner of Wood Street Ramen, poses for a photo in the restaurant’s small dining area in Whitehorse on June 2. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) The Wood Street Ramen deck is under construction for customers to eat on because the inside dining area is too small to adhere to the six foot rule in Whitehorse on June 2.

Crystal Schick

News Reporter

As the Yukon slowly reopens, this is what it looks like at restaurants and other businesses

Coronavirus