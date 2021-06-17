It’s been a long time since most Yukoners have seen downtown Skagway. (Andrew Seal/Yukon News file)

It’s been a long time since most Yukoners have seen downtown Skagway. (Andrew Seal/Yukon News file)

What Canada-U.S. border changes could mean for Alaska travel

The federal government is expected to make an announcement on Monday

The border between the United States and Canada is still uncertain, but planned changes could allow Yukoners to be fishing in Haines by the fall.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc indicated on June 15 that an announcement could come on Monday on easing pandemic travel restrictions. The border with the United States was closed to most non-essential travel in March 2020.

The current extension is set to expire on June 21.

“Next week we’ll have more to say about measures that will be in place at both the land borders and the air arrivals at the four designated airports,” LeBlanc told a pandemic briefing Tuesday.

“The good news is we hope and believe these measures can evolve in a phased appropriate way over the next number of weeks. We’ll have more to say about those specific measures and the implementation details in the coming days.”

Premier Sandy Silver said on June 11 that his government has continually provided information to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the northern border situation.

“We made it clear to the federal government that there’s lots of interest here,” he said. “A lot of people in Skagway would love to be here. We have people in Yukon that have boats in Skagway. It’s kind of like a family. They are isolated.

“There are people that are eager to get to Skagway and they want to go to Haines as well. I say all that with the caveat that my priority is always the safety and health of folks.”

Right now 72 per cent of eligible adults in the Yukon have received their second shot.

In Alaska, 48 per cent of residents ages 12 and up have received two shots of the vaccine, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

Right now all international arrivals into Canada require a pre-entry COVID-19 test, a 14-day quarantine that includes three nights in a designated hotel and additional tests during the isolation period. Only four airports are allowing international flights.

Last week the government announced that exceptions for Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have received two vaccine doses and who test negative for COVID-19 will likely begin in July.

Unfortunately, that still doesn’t allow Yukoners to casually travel over the border. Right now the United States is closed to Canadians who are not essential travellers. Biden and Trudeau are in talks about a coordinated reopening.

If the U.S. decided to unilaterally open its border Yukoners would be able to travel to Alaska with a short return quarantine. However, until Canada followed with it’s own changes Alaskans – even fully vaccinated individuals – would still not be able to cross the border for non-essential travel.

Monday’s announcement is likely to bring more clarity.

Silver said the Yukon government will follow the federal lead when it comes to enabling international travel, including the potential use of rapid tests.

“We’re very supportive of easing of restrictions when it’s safe to do so,” he said.

– With files from The Canadian Press

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

alaska

Previous story
Couple who broke isolation rules to get vaccines in Beaver Creek fined $2,300

Just Posted

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker plead guilty to offences under the Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
Couple who broke isolation rules to get vaccines in Beaver Creek fined $2,300

Crown and defence agreed on no jail time for Rod and Ekaterina Baker

Yukon paleontologists Grant Zazula (left) and Elizabeth Hall (right) examine mammoth fossils in Whitehorse on June 10. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Mammoth bones discovered at Dawson mine site

“So this is just a start, hopefully, we’re going to be learning a lot.”

X
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for June 16, 2021.… Continue reading

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Yukon News file)
COVID-19 outbreak surges to 50 active cases in the Yukon

Officials urge Yukoners to continue following guidelines, get vaccinated

Team Yukon during the 2007 Canada Winter Games in Whitehorse. (Submitted/Sport Yukon)
Whitehorse will bid for 2027 Canada Winter Games

Bid would be submitted in July 2022

Two participants cross the finish line at the City of Whitehorse Kids Triathlon on June 12 with Mayor Dan Curtis on hand to present medals. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
2021 Kids’ Triathlon draws 76 young athletes

Youth ages five to 14 swim, run and bike their way to finish line

Lily Witten performs her Canadian Nationals beam routine on June 14. John Tonin/Yukon News
Three Yukon gymnasts break 20-year Nationals absence

Bianca Berko-Malvasio, Maude Molgat and Lily Witten competed at the Canadian Nationals – the first time in 20 years the Yukon’s been represented at the meet

For the second year running, the Yukon Quest will not have 1,000 mile race. Crystal Schick/Yukon News
The Yukon Quest will be two shorter distance events instead of a 1,000 mile race

After receiving musher feeback, the Yukon Quest Joint Board of Directors to hold two shorter distances races instead of going forward with the 1,000 mile distance

It’s been a long time since most Yukoners have seen downtown Skagway. (Andrew Seal/Yukon News file)
What Canada-U.S. border changes could mean for Alaska travel

The federal government is expected to make an announcement on Monday

A rendering of the proposed new city hall/services building and transit hub. (City of Whitehorse/submitted)
City building plans move forward

Council approves procurement going ahead

Western and Northern premiers met this week to discuss joint issues. (Joe Savikataaq/Twitter)
Premiers meet at Northern Premiers’ Forum and Western Premiers’ Conference

Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq virtually hosted both meetings this year

The sun sets over Iqaluit on Oct. 26, 2020. Nunavut’s chief public health officer says two COVID-19 cases at Iqaluit’s middle school came from household transmission and the risk to other students is low. (Emma Tranter/Canadian Press)
Iqaluit school’s contacts and classmates cleared after two COVID-19 cases

With an outbreak ongoing in Iqaluit, the Aqsarniit middle school has split students into two groups

An extended range impact weapon is a “less lethal” option that fires sponge or silicon-tipped rounds, according to RCMP. (File photo)
Whitehorse RCMP under investigation for use of “less lethal” projectile weapon during arrest

Police used the weapon to subdue a hatchet-wielding woman on June 4

Most Read