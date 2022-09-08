A map showing the section of Nisutlin Drive that will be closed for about a week beginning Sept. 7. (Courtesy/City of Whitehorse)

Week-long closure anticipated for part of Nisutlin Drive

Flow metre will be installed on water main

A portion of Nisutlin Drive in Riverdale is set to be closed for about a week as a flow meter on the city’s water main is installed.

In a Sept. 6 statement, the city of Whitehorse said its contractor on the project — Castle Rock Enterprises Ltd. — would begin the work Sept. 7 with it expected to take about seven days. Emergency and service vehicles will be able to pass through the site near the Whitehorse Rapids Fishladder.

Those in the area are reminded to travel with care, reduce speed and follow traffic controllers and construction signs.

