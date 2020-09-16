Residents of Watson Lake will elect a new mayor in a by-election that has been scheduled from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the town’s recreation centre. (Wikimedia Commons)

Watson Lake to hold mayoral byelection

Residents of Watson Lake will elect a new mayor on Oct. 8.

In a Sept. 15 interview, the Town of Watson Lake’s chief administrative officer Cam Lockwood said the byelection has been scheduled from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at the town’s recreation centre.

The town is divided into two wards and there will be separate entrances and exits at the recreation centre for each to ensure COVID-19 restrictions are met. One will be in the curling lounge and the other in the Morgan Chaddock Hall.

Other COVID-19 restrictions will see a limit of five voters permitted in each polling station at one time with markings in place to ensure a six-foot distance between those inside.

Ahead of the general vote will be a mobile poll on Oct. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those who are housebound, have a physical disability or who require the mobile poll for other personal circumstances that make it difficult to get out on voting day.

Those who require the mobile poll are asked to contact town hall to make arrangements.

Special ballots will also be available beginning Sept. 28 and must be returned by Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.

As for what names are set to appear on the ballot for mayor, that will be known Sept. 17 as nominations close at noon.

Anyone running for mayor must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old and have lived in Watson Lake for at least one year immediately prior to the byelection.

The byelection was called following the August resignation of former mayor Cheryl O’Brien, who was elected in the 2018 general election.

O’Brien resigned after being charged with fraud over $5,000 and forgery.

Court documents allege O’Brien defrauded the Watson Lake Riding Association and made out cheques to herself “to the prejudice” of the association between May 20 and July 29.

The matter has not yet been heard in court.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

byelectionWatson Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lawyers make arguments over ‘inadequate’ legal aid funding for Yukon murder case
Next story
Yukon University president resigns after only two months in role

Just Posted

Yukon government will fund one type of glucose monitors for adults

The Yukon T1D Support Network says coverage needs to go further

Yukon University president resigns after only two months in role

Vice President University Services Maggie Matear has been appointed as interim president

Lawyers make arguments over ‘inadequate’ legal aid funding for Yukon murder case

The preliminary inquiry alone is scheduled to last for two weeks

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Sept. 16, 2020

Kathleen Lake kokanee salmon spawning numbers increasing again

The population has gone through a ‘boom and bust’ cycle over the past several years

Watson Lake to hold mayoral byelection

Residents of Watson Lake will elect a new mayor on Oct. 8.… Continue reading

Teslin Tlingit Council elects chief, deputy chief

Teslin Tlingit Council citizens have elected Eric Morris as the new Naa Sháade Háni

Yukon Party nominates Dixon for Copperbelt North

The new leader was previously the MLA for the riding

Teslin Tlingit Council to hold election

Election day is Sept. 15, 2020

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Trail plan would focus on management of city pathways

Public input will be sought ahead of final plan coming forward

EDITORIAL: Where the Quest faltered, the community stands tall

Literally anything would have been better than nothing

Glaucoma care streamlined

Patients no longer require referal to an ophthalmologist for treatment

Most Read