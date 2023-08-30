Watson Lake RCMP seek suspect in alleged abduction

Watson Lake RCMP seek suspect in an alleged abduction

The Watson Lake RCMP are still seeking a suspect in an attempted abduction they were notified about on Aug. 25.

An Aug. 29 Yukon RCMP notice states that the abduction attempt took place at Andrea’s Hotel along the Alaska Highway in Watson Lake between 10 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. on Aug. 25. The notice reports that a female victim was grabbed by a man who attempted to shove her into a tractor-trailer. A bystander was able to push the man away from her.

The suspect police are seeking is described as an approximately 50-year-old man with blue eyes and a receding hairline. He stands about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and may be wearing a blue shirt.

The tractor-trailer involved is described as red with a white box.

“The RCMP are appealing to the public for any information they might have that could help identify the male. We would also like to speak with the bystander to see if they could share more information about the incident,” the police notice about the ongoing investigation reads.

Those with information can contact the Watson Lake RCMP at 867-667-5555 or pass information anonymously through Crime Stoppers by phone at 867-667-6715 or online at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.

(Jim Elliot)