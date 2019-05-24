Watson Lake men facing drug charges after RCMP seize suspected crack cocaine

Three Watson Lake men are facing drug-related criminal charges after police found nearly 40 grams of suspected crack cocaine after searching a residence over the long weekend.

According to a Yukon RCMP press release, Watson Lake RCMP and the RCMP Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act at a home on Frances Avenue in the early morning hours of May 19.

Investigators found and seized nearly 40 g of what’s suspected to be crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, weapons, an unsafely-stored firearm and a small amount of cash, the press release says.

Stacey Stanley Cletheroe, 39, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a firearm while prohibited. He made his first court appearance via phone the same day and remains in custody.

Two other Watson Lake men, ages 27 and 40, were also arrested and will be facing charges for possession for the purpose trafficking. However, they have not yet been formally charged and were released with promises to appear in court at a later date, and as such, have not been named by the RCMP.