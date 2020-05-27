A Watson Lake man is facing firearms-related charges after allegedly entering a residence and threatening an occupant with a handgun. (Wikimedia Commons)

Watson Lake man charged with gun offences after break-and-enter

Alfred Magun, 60, was arrested and charged with eight offences

A Watson Lake man is facing firearms-related charges after allegedly entering a residence and threatening an occupant with a handgun.

Watson Lake RCMP received a report about the incident on May 13, according to a Yukon RCMP press release.

Officers obtained a search warrant and searched the suspect’s home in the early evening of May 23, during which they located and seized a loaded SIG Sauer P226 pistol as well as “ammunition of various calibres.”

Alfred Magun, 60, was arrested and charged with eight offences, including pointing a firearm, uttering threats, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breaking and entering with intent, careless use of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm without a licence and unsafe storage of firearms.

Magun made his first court appearance and was returned to custody pending a bail hearing.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

RCMPWatson Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Top of the World Highway border crossings remain closed

Just Posted

Yukon government approached Salvation Army about ARC land sale, records show

“YG approached SA first and they have been receptive throughout”

Stairway will link CGC and Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre

Another $26,000 added to project

Canada Games Centre to reopen sometime in June

First phase will be limited to track, wellness centre, flexihall and some fitness classes

Tender issued for new municipal services building in Watson Lake

The building is to house a fire hall and public works shops

Yukon government presents COVID-19 modelling systems

Chief medical officer says modelling shows measures worked

Contract awarded for mixed-income housing project

The Yukon government has awarded a $16.8-million contract to build the mixed-income… Continue reading

Watson Lake man charged with gun offences after break-and-enter

Alfred Magun, 60, was arrested and charged with eight offences

Top of the World Highway border crossings remain closed

The Little Gold Creek and Poker Creek border crossings will remain closed… Continue reading

Gymnasts return to Polarettes

Club reopens, summer camps also approved

Yukon College becomes Yukon University

Yukon College has officially become Yukon University, or “YukonU.” The post-secondary institution… Continue reading

Mushroom pickers in Snag area asked to register with First Nation

“We want to ensure that our land, water, and people are respected during this season”

Today’s mailbox: Healthcare, COVID-19 and taxes

Letters to the editor published May 22

Yukon Teachers’ Association elects new president

Holy Family Elementary School principal Ted Hupé has been elected president of… Continue reading

Most Read