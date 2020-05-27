Watson Lake man charged with gun offences after break-and-enter

Alfred Magun, 60, was arrested and charged with eight offences

A Watson Lake man is facing firearms-related charges after allegedly entering a residence and threatening an occupant with a handgun.

Watson Lake RCMP received a report about the incident on May 13, according to a Yukon RCMP press release.

Officers obtained a search warrant and searched the suspect’s home in the early evening of May 23, during which they located and seized a loaded SIG Sauer P226 pistol as well as “ammunition of various calibres.”

Alfred Magun, 60, was arrested and charged with eight offences, including pointing a firearm, uttering threats, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breaking and entering with intent, careless use of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm without a licence and unsafe storage of firearms.

Magun made his first court appearance and was returned to custody pending a bail hearing.

