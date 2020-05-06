A Watson Lake man is facing five charges after police seized firearms, ammunition and “other illegal items” from his home on May 3. (Wikimedia Commons)

Watson Lake man arrested on firearms charges

A Watson Lake man is facing five charges after police seized firearms, ammunition and “other illegal items” from his home on May 3.

According to a Yukon RCMP press release, the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team received a tip on April 30 that a man in Watson Lake, who was prohibited from owning guns or ammunition, “had acquired the components of an AR-15-style assault rifle.”

Police executed a search warrant at his home in the early morning of May 3, with “a full Critical Incident Program team” assisting based on “a risk assessment and the man’s history with firearms and threat-related offences.”

The man was arrested without incident, the press release says, and during the search, officers found, among other things, “components believed to be for an AR-15 assault rifle,” ammunition, an SKS rifle, and “firearms and ammunition manufacturing equipment.”

Jordan Teters, 41, was charged with breaching an undertaking, unsafe storage or a firearm, possessing a firearm without a licence and two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon.

He was released on bail.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Yukon courts

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bed and breakfast owner requests city suspend business licence requirements during COVID-19
Next story
‘Assault-style’ firearms banned in Canada

Just Posted

‘Assault-style’ firearms banned in Canada

The federal government’s “assault-style” firearm ban was passed as a cabinet order… Continue reading

Lawyers, legal advocacy group condemn Yukon halfway house’s relocation to former jail unit

Group of lawyers, Pivot Legal Society asking Yukon government to move facility off WCC grounds

Whitehorse man fined $500 for failing to self-isolate after returning from Outside

Oyebola Olugbemi is the first person to be charged with a COVID-19-related offence in the Yukon

Bed and breakfast owner requests city suspend business licence requirements during COVID-19

Four Seasons Bed and Breakfast has lost all bookings

COVID-19 situation holds steady in Yukon

No date yet for reveal of plan to reopen

COMMENTARY: Grief and isolation: Two sides of the same coin

Megan Slobodin A year ago, my husband passed — unexpectedly, suddenly. I… Continue reading

Watson Lake man arrested on firearms charges

A Watson Lake man is facing five charges after police seized firearms,… Continue reading

Today’s mailbox: Firearms debate and the Millenium Trail

Letters to the editor published May 6

Yukon musician releases debut album

“Once I started it, I just kept going and going”

2020 Southeast Alaska State Fair cancelled

Another annual event popular with Yukoners has been cancelled. On May 1,… Continue reading

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whtiehorse city council this week. Council… Continue reading

Community Canada Day events off this year

Legion explores new ways to celebrate national holiday

Executive director hired for Pride Centre

Joe Wickenhauser has been hired as the executive director of the territory’s… Continue reading

Most Read