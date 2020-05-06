Watson Lake man arrested on firearms charges

A Watson Lake man is facing five charges after police seized firearms, ammunition and “other illegal items” from his home on May 3. (Wikimedia Commons)

A Watson Lake man is facing five charges after police seized firearms, ammunition and “other illegal items” from his home on May 3.

According to a Yukon RCMP press release, the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team received a tip on April 30 that a man in Watson Lake, who was prohibited from owning guns or ammunition, “had acquired the components of an AR-15-style assault rifle.”

Police executed a search warrant at his home in the early morning of May 3, with “a full Critical Incident Program team” assisting based on “a risk assessment and the man’s history with firearms and threat-related offences.”

The man was arrested without incident, the press release says, and during the search, officers found, among other things, “components believed to be for an AR-15 assault rifle,” ammunition, an SKS rifle, and “firearms and ammunition manufacturing equipment.”

Jordan Teters, 41, was charged with breaching an undertaking, unsafe storage or a firearm, possessing a firearm without a licence and two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon.

He was released on bail.

