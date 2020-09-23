A Watson Lake man is facing a cocaine trafficking charge following an investigation by the Yukon RCMP’s crime reduction unit. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Watson Lake man arrested on cocaine charge

Calvin Pembleton, 53, is facing multiple charges

A Watson Lake man is facing a cocaine trafficking charge following an investigation by the Yukon RCMP’s crime reduction unit.

According a Sept. 18 press release, unit members were investigating a man “believed to be trafficking cocaine in downtown Whitehorse” and arrested someone in relation to the investigation Sept. 17.

Officers also executed a search warrant a the Chilkoot Trail Inn and located “an amount of cocaine.”

Calvin Pembleton, 53, is facing a charge of trafficking a controlled substance — namely, cocaine — as well as two charges of failure to comply with a release order prohibiting him form possessing weapons or more than one cell phone.

Pembleton, the press release notes, was charged earlier this year with a count each of trafficking cocaine and possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking in Watson Lake.

