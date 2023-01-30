Watson Lake gets new municipal services building

The new building will house the town’s fire hall, public works department and training facility

Watson Lake is celebrating the completion of a new municipal services building which will house the town’s fire hall, public works department and training facility.

The 1,400-square-metre building is located behind the Northern Lights Centre and contains four bays to house all fire-related vehicles, four heated bays for public works equipment, common meeting rooms and shared training areas.

During an open house on Jan. 21, members of the public and government officials took a tour of the building.

The Yukon government worked with the Town of Watson Lake to address their specific needs for the space which was designed to replace the old town-owned public works building and a building that the town had rented as the fire hall since 1997, according to a government release.

The federal government invested $7.5 million in the project through the Small Communities Fund (SCF), while the Yukon government contributed $2.5 million. This is part of the Investing in Canada Plan, where the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes in rural and northern communities.

Mayor of Watson Lake, Christopher Irvin, said the building will not only provide the community with essential emergency services, but also serve as a hub for public works and training.

