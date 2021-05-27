Waterslide, showers, increased capacity planned for CGC on June 1

The screams of excitement and delight from youngsters splashing their way down the water slide at the Canada Games Centre may soon be heard again, following approval from the territory’s COVID Response Unit (CRU).

At Whitehorse city council’s May 25 meeting, acting city manager Jeff O’Farrell said the city received the green light to modify its operational plan late last week.

“This is all very exciting news,” O’Farrell said as he outlined some of the changes the city is now working to implement with a targeted date of June 1.

Among the changes will be the reopening of the water slide, showers in change rooms, increased capacity for drop-in activities and gatherings of up to 50 people.

While visitors will continue to be required to wear masks in common areas of the CGC, they will be able to take them off on the pool deck, O’Farrell said.

Visitors will also still be required to keep a two-metre (or one caribou) distance from others.

City officials said previously that they were slowly lifting some of the “self-imposed” measures put in place at the CGC due to COVID-19 while the CRU reviewed its plan.

Tables and chairs have been returned to the main concourse area with visitors asked to wipe down the tables after each use, the pool party room is once again open for rentals and schools have once again returned so that students in Grades 5 to 7 can receive water awareness lessons.

