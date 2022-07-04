Water levels rising on Lake Laberge

High water advisory is in effect for the lake as the water continues rising

Yukon River Quest paddlers had to cross Lake Laberge on June 22. The lake crossing is widely considered one of the hardest portions of the race from Whitehorse to Dawson. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Government hydrologists are keeping an eye on the rising water level on Lake Laberge.

Kat Hallett, communications analyst in the Yukon Government’s protective services division, said the lake level is expected to continue going up for at least the next week, although the rate of the rise is slowing down.

Videos posted to social media appear to show water going over the Klondike Highway at Horse Creek Road west of Lake Laberge. As of 2:17 p.m. on July 4, Yukon 511 indicates the highway is down to one lane with alternating traffic due to an incident.

As of June 30, a high water advisory is in effect for Lake Laberge. That means water levels are rising or expected to quickly rise, but no major flooding is expected and minor flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

The water could climb another 30 to 40 centimetres by July 11, according to Hallett. If it does, Hallett said, then that would make it the third highest in recorded history behind 2007 and 2021 records.

It is possible there will be a snowmelt pattern similar to what happened in 2021, in which the snowmelt peaked in July followed by a secondary peak in August.

The water level typically peaks in August, Hallett said.

The Takhini River is also well above average for this time of year, in addition to increasing inputs from the Southern Lakes to Lake Laberge, according to the advisory.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com