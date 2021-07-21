People doing the Warrior Walk for Healing Nations make their way down the highway past the Carcross Cutoff on June 26. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

Warriors Walking for Healing Nations supported by the Tahltan Central Government

The Tahltan Central Government has contributed $10,000 to the Warriors Walking for Healing Nations

The Tahltan Central Government has made a $10,000 contribution to the Warriors Walking for Healing Nations and will see more donations from its partners, other Tahltan entities and companies operating on Tahltan Territory.

Chad Norman Day, president of the Tahltan Central Government also pledged $5,000 from his Healthy Active Tahltans fundraiser to provide the Warrior Walkers with further equipment, food and supplies along their journey.

Many Tahltan members, several Indigenous nations and many other supporters have joined the walkers along their path.

“The Warriors Walk for Healing Nations is a brave and beautiful initiative started by a group of our people and they have the full support of the Tahltan Central Government and Tahltan Nation,” said Day.

“We are so proud of the Warrior Walkers for their ongoing sacrifices and efforts to raise funds and awareness for residential school victims, survivors and initiatives.”

Day continued to say the Warrior Walkers are uniting people along their journey.

“They are having a significant impact throughout the northwest and bringing people together in a good way to heal and have some very important conversations,” said Day.

“More than ever, Canadians are taking the time to learn about the awful legacy and impacts of residential schools, which helps them better understand the urgent need to empower Indigenous nations and remained focused on reconciliatory efforts and initiatives.”

The Tahltan Central Government will continue to support initiatives that honour residential school victims and survivors and help assist in the healing process.

The Warriors Walk for Healing Nations started in Whitehorse on June 25 with the walkers heading to Kamloops.

On June 12, the Warrior Walkers arrived in Meziadin and then travelled on to Kitwanga. In Kitwanga, the Warrior Walkers took a three-day break.

Kitwanga is just shy of 1,000 kilometres away from Kamloops.

residential schools

