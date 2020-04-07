The Yukon RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 38-year-old Christopher Cornell after he failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver on March 22. (Yukon RCMP)

Warrant issued for Chris Cornell after failure to return to BC halfway house

Cornell failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver on March 22

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Yukon man convicted of two counts of attempted murder, among other charges, after he failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house more than two weeks ago.

In a press release April 7, Yukon RCMP said that Christopher Cornell, 38, didn’t report to his halfway house by curfew on March 22.

Cornell was convicted by a Whitehorse jury in 2013 on eight criminal charges, including two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault of a peace officer and assault with a weapon, for his role in a 2011 robbery in Haines Junction and the high-speed police chase that followed.

Cornell, who maintained his innocence throughout the trial, shot at a police truck pursuing his getaway vehicle, which was being driven by his then-fiancée.

Haines Junction RCMP Cpl. Kim MacKellar and deputy conservation officer Shane Oakley were in the police truck, with MacKellar sustaining serious injuries from shrapnel thrown up after the bullet hit the truck’s windshield and dashboard.

Cornell was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

According to the RCMP press release, Cornell was on statutory release and under a number of conditions when he failed to return to the halfway house and is now wanted Canada-wide.

The release says he has ties to Whitehorse and police believe “he may travel back into the Territory.”

Cornell is described as standing 5’7” tall and weighing 168 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey jogging pants, a grey hoodie and black shoes.

Police are warning anyone who sees Cornell to not attempt to apprehend him and immediately call 911.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse RCMP

