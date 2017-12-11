Temperatures hovering above freezing have made for treacherous road conditions around much of southern Yukon. (Chris Windeyer/Yukon News)

Warm weather causes dangerous road conditions in southern Yukon

‘We have to chain up the sand machines just to get out’

Drivers in the Yukon should be aware of dangerous road conditions Dec. 11, says the Department of Highways and Public Works.

The Alaska Highway between Destruction Bay and Whitehorse was closed due to extreme icy conditions earlier in the day. The highway has since reopened with a travel advisory.

“We have to chain up the sand machines just to get out (to Haines Junction),” said Mickey Parkin, HPW’s superintendent of safety. “There’s just no traction.”

The Haines Road is currently closed due to ice and extreme snow conditions. It is unknown when it will reopen, as conditions there are worse.

“Whatever weather we’ve had here,” Parkin said, “you can bet they’ve got it worse on the Haines Road.”

The road to Skagway, AK, and Fraser, B.C., remains open with a travel advisory, but Parkins said the department “is not encouraging travel” along that route due to snow and black ice. It’s possible that route may also close if conditions deteriorate further, he said.

Conditions between Whitehorse and Teslin and stretches of the Klondike Highway are also dangerous, although those areas remain open to traffic. Highways and Public Works has issued a travel advisory, however.

The decision to close the highway is not taken lightly, said Parkin, especially as this is the holiday season, and is made on the advice of “experienced field staff.”

The poor road conditions are largely the result of the warm weather the southern Yukon has been experiencing, with temperatures at or above freezing for the past week.

“I’ve been at this a long time,” said Parkin. “I can’t remember a rain event that’s ever gone on this long.”

For up-to-date road information visit 511yukon.ca.

Contact Lori Fox at lori.fox@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Darryl Sheepway murder trial comes to a close with Crown submissions

Just Posted

Warm weather causes dangerous road conditions in southern Yukon

‘We have to chain up the sand machines just to get out’

Lunchtime power outage plunges parts of south Yukon into darkness

Power to 7,800 residents was out for up to 90 minutes

Darryl Sheepway murder trial comes to a close with Crown submissions

The Crown presented its closing submissions Dec. 8. A verdict is expected in January

Teachers’ Association president placed on leave following ‘serious’ allegations

‘I’m going to let the membership decide what it is that they want to do about this’

Air North announces new flight to Victoria

‘We hope the new route helps families connect with families’

Celebrating 40 years of celebrating Yukon’s history

This year the Yukon Historical and Museums Association marks a major milestone

All about recalls

If your ride is subject to a recalll, take it in right away

Whitehorse tyke hockey program embraces half-ice setup

‘If they’re on half-ice, they get to touch the puck’

Yukon Men’s Basketball League expands in fourth season

‘Come playoff time, guys get a little more intense and the skill level increases’

The very long term view on commodity prices

A Long-Run Version of the Bank of Canada Commodity Price Index is as hot a title as it sounds

Appeal court hears case of Old Crow woman who says sentence unfairly factored in marijuana use

Lena Josie’s lawyer says she was denied discharge on assault because of unrelated marijuana use

Council of Yukon First Nations hosts training for Gladue report writing

CYFN hopes the training will be ongoing help build a reserve of Gladue writers in the Yukon

Imagine that: Yukon’s cannabis debate has been reasonable

Politicians here haven’t said anything blatantly insane, uninformed or stupid. That’s a win

Most Read