Wann Road transitional home to open next week

A Wann Road home offering transitional support will officially open next week, said Pauline Frost, minister of the Department of Health and Social Services.

Clients between the ages of 18 and 25 will be served. It’s unclear when they will start to move in, as each will have “individual arrangements” with case workers, Frost told reporters on Nov. 26.

“The home is ready as we speak.”

The news came out following questions from Yukon Party’s Geraldine Van Bibber, who asked about a series of delays with the project and consultation with neighbours.

A department spokesperson told this newspaper in April its clients would begin to move in that month.

Supports at the home will include life skills training and help with applying to post-secondary schools, Frost said.

“Transitioning out of care into their own independence,” she said.

