Voluntourism helps complete community projects in Mayo, Dawson City, Tagish and more

The volunteers worked hard during the day, says Paul Robitaille, manager of parks and recreation with the City of Dawson. But he says they also had time to learn about the culture of the region as well. (Courtesy/Danny Ross)

When an online opportunity sounds too good to be true, it usually is. That wasn’t the case for Danny Ross though. In 2022, he saw an Instagram ad looking for volunteers to come to the Yukon for four days, to participate in a community project and be shown the sights by locals.

“There was very little information online at the time,” Ross says over the phone from Edmonton, where he lives. “I put a lot of faith into the ad that I saw.”

He was pleasantly surprised when he was accepted into the Rugged Apprentices program. And he enjoyed the experience so much, he participated again in 2023.

Rugged Apprentices is a Yukon government program that brings volunteers from across Canada to the North, to work on tourism-related community projects in Dawson City, Carmacks, Mayo, Tagish and Teslin. Volunteers pay their way to the Yukon. Once here, their food, accommodation and additional transportation are then taken care of. In exchange for long days of hard work, locals lead them on hikes, paddles, Indigenous-led workshops and other activities.

This year’s program took place from Sept. 12 to 15, with 49 volunteers chosen from more than 300 applicants to work on upgrades identified by locals in each of the participating communities. Volunteers in Carmacks cleaned up Merv Tew Park; in Mayo, they helped FireSmart properties after this year’s wildfire activity; those who visited Tagish cleaned and cleared the Tagish campground; in Teslin, they worked on the disc golf course and surrounding trails; while in Dawson, they replaced old beds in the community gardens.

“We’re a bit more short-staffed when it comes to the community garden,” says Paul Robitaille, manager of parks and recreation with the City of Dawson. He says the department had budgeted this summer to continue with a project that started last year, building a greenhouse and replacing old garden beds. “But once we actually started to do the task itself … it took us a long time. It was a lot of work. You know, we’ve got a small crew. We thought, ‘man this is going to take us weeks on end to do this with our couple employees.’”

Robitaille says when the city put the garden project forward for Rugged Apprentices, 14 volunteers were sent to help. Ross was one of them. There were so many people, they were stepping on each other’s toes. Some had to be deployed to other projects. In the end, all the garden beds were replaced, and additional work was done at the cemetery and disc golf course.

Robitaille says the volunteers in Dawson (ranging in age from late teens to early 60s) came from all over the country, bringing a variety of skills.

That was also the case in Carmacks, where Ross Johnston volunteered.

Johnston is another two-time participant. He lives in Elliot Lake, Ontario, and had spent some time in the Yukon before applying to volunteer. In fact, he adopted his dog during a three-month stay in Dawson City during the pandemic.

“When I initially saw the ad for the program, I thought it would be a great way for me to see the place that had given me so much, all while giving a little something back,” he says.

In both 2022 and 2023, Johnston worked on Merv Tew Park, painting, landscaping and beautifying the space, which is often used for community events.

During off-hours, he says volunteers had campfires, gazed at the northern lights, hiked to Five Finger Rapids, and did cold plunges in the Yukon River.

Johnston says he knows “voluntourism” can get a bad rap. But having visited the territory solo and as part of Rugged Apprentices, he says he felt a unique difference between the two.

“As far as tourism goes, it has to be getting to connect with the community in a way that isn’t simply just a monetary transaction,” he says of the way the program aims to integrate volunteers into the community. ” To have the people who live in the village of Carmacks, and Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation tell you their stories, of how they found themselves a home in Carmacks, or how they grew up on the banks of the Yukon River, and their own personal experiences with the places and things you’re experiencing.”

Johnston also liked that the work they did had been identified by the community as something that needed to be done, and that his fellow volunteers were motivated to get the job done in the handful of days they had to do it.

Ross agrees. Like Johnston, he’s a two-time volunteer.

“I think the really cool thing was that … very quickly, we connected with 10 or 15 other very adventurous, very outgoing, very thoughtful people,” Ross says. “And then we were implanted into a community and we were given a leader to show us the lay of the land. To show us what was available to us both from like a tourism perspective, from a culinary perspective, and then also very quickly connected to some of the Indigenous communities in the area.”

That was big for Ross. Before visiting for the first time in 2022, he’d been interested in the territory’s outdoor access and its First Nations history and culture. As a bonus, Ross, who works in arts administration, was excited to find a strong arts community in Dawson. He visited the Klondike Institute of Art and Culture, and ate at BonTon & Company, which he’d heard about through EnRoute Magazine.

Both Ross and Johnston say they plan to return to the Yukon, to see more of the territory, and to check in on the work they’ve done.

That’s something Robitaille likes about the program—the fact that volunteers have a personal investment in the community.

“The one thing that we heard both years was ‘we wish we could stay longer, we want to do this every year,’ because they come in, they get to see the fruits of their labour, from the before and after picture,” says Robitaille. “It looks like a whole new space, so [it’s ] pretty gratifying for them, and they feel the love from us and from the users that come in and say ‘holy moly, look at how this has changed.’”

